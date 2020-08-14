Welcome to the Blumhouse: new original horror movies arrive on Amazon Prime Video!

Entertainment

August 14, 2020
Amazon Prime Video is Blumhouse have revealed the release date of Welcome to the Blumhouse, an anthology of eight different original horror films that will be released in 240 countries dominated by the popular streaming on demand service.

The first two films will be released on October 6 and are titled The Lie, directed by Veena Sud, e Black Box, directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. It will be released on October 13th Evil Eye, by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico, White Tiger) is Jason Blum in production, but also Nocturne, written and directed by director Zu Quirke, making her feature film debut. The last four films will be broadcast on the streaming service in the course of 2021.

As for the anthological nature of the project, "each film presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centering on family and love as redemptive or destructive forces" as reported by the official description of the Blumhouse. In Evil Eye, for example, a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced that her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her past.

"We are thrilled to launch Welcome to the Blumhouse with this provocative list of original films that will be seen for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection of diverse and emerging directors was an emotion to put together"said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios."These chilling stories have something for everyone – and are ready to scare and delight fans of the genre and newcomers, and we're thrilled to share them with Prime Video customers around the world.".

For other insights, retrieve the review of The Invisible Man and discover the Amazon news for August 2020.

