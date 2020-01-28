Welcome 2020! The shocking red body with which Celia Lora received the New Year

The beaches of the Mexican Caribbean were the perfect setting for Celia Lora it showed the infarct curves that have led it to be the cover of several men's magazines.

It is not surprising that the controversial daughter of rocker Alex Lora shares quite sensual images on her social networks, receiving the compliments of her fans who do not stop admiring the physical beauty of the model and socialite.

This time, Celia traveled to the paradisic beaches of Cancun Quintana Roo to celebrate with friends the arrival of 2020 and shared an image on Instagram in which we can appreciate the sexy outfit with which she celebrated the New Year. The snapshot already has more than 45 thousand likes on the social network.

This confirms that during this year, the model has no intention of stopping to share provocative images in its social network despite criticism and scandals.

Recently, it caused controversy due to the jacket with message that he used in the Azteca Stadium

