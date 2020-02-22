Weekly Shonen Jump's new manga, Undead Unluck, is already a hit

Share it:

It is almost impossible to predict the fate of a manga by a Weekly Shonen Jump, as it could explode at any moment or be canceled suddenly despite the initial good premises. Undead Unluck has already burned the stages not even a few months after the debut of the work.

Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga has been at the center of controversy since its debut, due to aall too excessive exuberance of the protagonist who palpates the co-star in an all too exasperated way. Despite a bit of indignation from regular Jump readers, the manga has shown that it has several cards to play to its advantage, convincing the publisher Shueisha to take an extremely risky move.

Due to the very high demand for the first volume, the Japan release of the tankobon was brought forward to April. It was revealed directly Tozuka sensei through the official Twitter profile of the manga, in which he revealed that he is already working on volume 1 to be able to respond "urgently"to the very strong demand expressed by the fans. The editorial move is not a small risk, as Undead Unluck still enjoys too few chapters and the uncertain capillarity of the work on Japanese soil could ultimately result in a sales flop.

However, as Demon Slayer has shown, it is impossible to predict the future of a series of Weekly Shonen Jump, but we will keep you updated on the progress of the work during its publication. And you, however, are following the series on Manga Plus? Let us know with a comment below.