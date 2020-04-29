Weekly Shonen Jump Wins Another Cause: Huge Chinese Scan Site Sentenced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The scourge of piracy has long been a thorn in the side for the world of manga. The magazines at the center of the illegal spread of scans are the most famous ones, in particular Weekly Shonen Jump, which has among the most read titles in the world ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Demon Slayer and many others.

In recent months, however, the wind seems to have changed. After the closure of important sites such as MangaStream, another hit comes from Shueisha to protect the intellectual property in his possession. The publishing house of Weekly Shonen Jump has in fact announced that the Shanghai Xuhui People's Court has deliberated on the Ishuhui case.

The Chinese site and its administrator were found guilty of uploading illegal manga with one sentence of three years in prison. However, the sentence has been suspended and will be considered only if the administrator commits other offenses in the next three years. In addition, a fine of 80,000 yuan was imposed, about 10,000 euros.

There But Shueisha doesn't stop there and is in fact trying to get compensation for other damages in a civil lawsuit. The administrator admitted his guilt and agreed to pay damages to the Weekly Shonen Jump house. Who knows if this will bring other users to official platforms like MangaPlus.