Entertainment

Weekly Shonen Jump: stop piracy with the new works of the shonen authors

June 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the manga magazines most afflicted by piracy there is Weekly Shonen Jump. The Shueisha magazine has hosted important works such as ONE PIECE, Naruto and Bleach for years, while now it publishes My Hero Academia, Black Clover and many others of national and international success. For this reason it has always been at the center of illicit circulation.

Campaigns against piracy in Japan have been made as well as laws such as the latest against piracy of manga and other products. Now Weekly Shonen Jump launches a new attempt to raise awareness among Japanese and overseas readers and does so by involving some mangakas who have written in recent years or currently for Shueisha.

The "Stop! Kaizokuban" campaign against manga piracy will see involved Akira Akatsuki (Medaka Box), Tsurun Hatomune (Mitama Security), Shu Fukuda (Dorokei) and Mihona Fujii (Gals!) Who will draw mini chapters of a few pages.

READ:  The Rookie Season 2: Eric Winter Teases With Crazy Series Finale And More!!

The first to launch in this publication is Akira Akatsuki who prepared the four-page comic that you see below. Based on the classic canons of the action shonen, the protagonist asks readers who deride mangaka not to pirate because it is a crime. In the next period, contents designed by other authors will also arrive.

Meanwhile Weekly Shonen Jump is preparing to publish four new series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.