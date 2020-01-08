Weekly Shonen Jump reveals the preview of Boruto chapter 42, will the front expand?

Share it:

Konoha is in serious crisis. Hokage Naruto is currently in the hands of the Kara organization. Instead, Sasuke managed to return home but not in excellent health, having also been injured in the clash with Jigen. Now the fate of the village seems to be in the hands of the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto, Kawaki, Mitsuki is Sarada they rashly threw themselves into the portal created by Karma, finding themselves in front of Boro. Kara's member is battling thanks to his mysterious techniques, but the kids have managed, for now, to stem his offensives.

Boro, however, has decided to change his approach and, at the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 41, he started to launch himself towards the container in which Naruto was sealed. The purpose of the gesture is currently unknown, but Weekly Shonen Jump has released a preview for Chapter 42 which could give wider implications.

Spiralling Sphere shared the preview of the manga that will arrive on V-Jump on January 21st and among these cannot be missing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, one of the thickest titles. The translation of the caption alongside the manga is: "Against Kara, what will Konoha's fate be ?!" suggesting that the chapter coming in a few weeks will be fundamental for the future of the village.

Could Naruto perish in this battle? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will probably see the end of a clash that will trigger the events that will lead to destruction of Konoha.