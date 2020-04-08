Weekly Shonen Jump postponed for Coronavirus: ONE PIECE and others will be out late

Share it:

Weekly Shonen Jump it is the most followed manga magazine in the world and it has been even more so since it launched the MangaPlus project which guarantees the free and legal reading of publications in English and Spanish. But since a Shueisha employee was found positive at Covid-19, she too has had to face health care needs.

In a note via Twitter page that you can see at the bottom, Weekly Shonen Jump has announced new dates for its publications. Issue 20, scheduled for Sunday April 12 on MangaPlus and Monday April 13 in Japan, will be published as expected. There will therefore be no postponements for this week because the copies have already been printed and distributed.

The postponement will concern the following week, when Weekly Shonen Jump number 21 is scheduled for April 19. The issue in question will not be distributed and will instead be merged with issue 22 which will be published on April 26. The manga that will be affected by this shift are:

ONE PIECE

Haikyu !!

My Hero Academia

Black Clover

Ghost Inn: The Inn of Yuna

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The Promised Neverland

We Never Learn

Dr. Stone

Act-Age

Jujutsu Kaisen

Chainsaw-man

Mission: Yozakura Family

Mitama Security

Agravity Boys

Undead Unluck

Mashle

Guardian of the Witch

Some of these names are among the most famous on the international scene. Inevitably, there may be further developments in the coming weeks not only for Weekly Shonen Jump but also for other Shueisha magazines. In the same issues, Weekly Shonen Jump will see the debut of three new series.