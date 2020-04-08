Weekly Shonen Jump postponed for Coronavirus: ONE PIECE and others will be out late

Weekly Shonen Jump it is the most followed manga magazine in the world and it has been even more so since it launched the MangaPlus project which guarantees the free and legal reading of publications in English and Spanish. But since a Shueisha employee was found positive at Covid-19, she too has had to face health care needs.
In a note via Twitter page that you can see at the bottom, Weekly Shonen Jump has announced new dates for its publications. Issue 20, scheduled for Sunday April 12 on MangaPlus and Monday April 13 in Japan, will be published as expected. There will therefore be no postponements for this week because the copies have already been printed and distributed.
The postponement will concern the following week, when Weekly Shonen Jump number 21 is scheduled for April 19. The issue in question will not be distributed and will instead be merged with issue 22 which will be published on April 26. The manga that will be affected by this shift are:
- ONE PIECE
- Haikyu !!
- My Hero Academia
- Black Clover
- Ghost Inn: The Inn of Yuna
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- The Promised Neverland
- We Never Learn
- Dr. Stone
- Act-Age
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Chainsaw-man
- Mission: Yozakura Family
- Mitama Security
- Agravity Boys
- Undead Unluck
- Mashle
- Guardian of the Witch
Some of these names are among the most famous on the international scene. Inevitably, there may be further developments in the coming weeks not only for Weekly Shonen Jump but also for other Shueisha magazines. In the same issues, Weekly Shonen Jump will see the debut of three new series.
