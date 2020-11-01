Weekly Shonen Jump on hiatus for 2 weeks? Danger stop for ONE PIECE and the other manga

ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen and many other manga over time are published thanks to a magazine. The weekly chapters are in fact collected by the very famous Weekly Shonen Jump, historic magazine that also gave birth to Dragon Ball, Ken the Warrior and Naruto.

The magazine comes out incessantly every week, on Mondays to be precise – as long as there are no particular Japanese national holidays to bring the exit to the previous Saturday. The only times that you take a break are during the last two weeks of the year, during the Golden Week in early May and Obon in mid-August.

However, this was a particular year: the Coronavirus unexpectedly blew an issue in April, while due to the Olympics that were scheduled for August, the magazine had already decided to have an additional party in the very first week of August. However, there could be another two weeks on the horizon and no one knows why.

The issues of the magazine for the next few months are reported on the AdNavi site managed by Shueisha. # 48 will be regularly released next Monday, as will # 49 and # 50 in the following weeks. However, this is where the problem arises: according to the site’s calendar, there will be no numbers 51 and 52 which should have been released on the last two Mondays of November.

Consequently, after the # 50 scheduled for November 16th, there will be # 01-2021 directly out on 7 December. This hole is very strange and, although it may be a mistake, in the year of the Coronavirus it may not be obvious. We can therefore do nothing but wait a few more weeks to find out if it is a mistake or if Weekly Shonen Jump will not really come out for another two weeks, doing consequently also skip the releases of ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia and the others.