Weekly Shonen Jump makes some numbers free due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus is causing inconvenience to the whole world. While in Italy we have seen the postponement of fairs such as Cartoomics, in Japan the events have even been canceled. One case is that of AnimeJapan 2020 which was to bring new information on Bleach, the work of Weekly Shonen Jump, and on the new project by Tite Kubo.

In the land of the rising sun, the Coronavirus it is affecting enormously and there have been numerous attacks on supermarkets for supplies. Of course, this also led to several issues for magazine sales, Weekly Shonen Jump primarily. This is why the publisher has decided to dedicate a special initiative to its readers.

The previous issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, from 01 to 13 of 2020, will be available for free on the digital app until March 31, 2020. It is the first time in Japan that a publisher has made so many issues of a magazine available for free. The strategy was also adopted by Shogakukan which brought the first 12 issues of Weekly Shonen Sunday to the Sunday Webry application.

Given the closure of schools in Japan and the adolescent audience to which magazines are addressed, the choice was a must to allow everyone to be able to read back issues without having to leave the house.

This experiment is associated with another phase for digital prepared by Weekly Shonen Jump which recently made two miniseries available only to the public who uses the appropriate app.