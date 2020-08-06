Entertainment

Weekly Shonen Jump is renewed again: four new series will debut

August 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Weekly Shonen Jump has been radically changing in recent times. This 2020 has forced the magazine to abandon half of its most famous and popular titles, replacing them with series that of course have yet to assert themselves given their youth. And those who fail to do so are destined to be canceled which will lead to other unpublished manga.

On Weekly Shonen Jump Mitama Security and Bone Collection are about to end and of course there is a need for replacements to reach the famous 20 weekly series. Issue 36-37 of the Shueisha magazine, the contents of which have been leaked for a few hours, has anticipated that in the coming weeks four new series will arrive.

The first is Burn the Witch, scheduled for August 24 and which is signed by Tite Kubo. As we have known for some time, this will be a 4-chapter miniseries. The other three will be complete series, as long as they manage to meet the readers' favor:

  • It will debut on issue 39 of Weekly Shonen Jump Honomieru Shonen by Gotou Tougo and Matsura Kento, with the latter having already tried to publish the bankruptcy Tokyo Shinobi Squad solo. The history of Honomieru Shonen had already participated a few years ago in the famous Gold Future Cup, competition for newcomers of Shueisha.
  • In number 40 Ryou Nakama, mangaka famous for Isobe Isobee Monogatari, will return. This time he will deal with Kokousei Kazoku which will probably be a comic manga again.
  • Finally the third to debut will be the mangaka Kakazu Kazu, which will bring the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump Bokura no Ketsumei, focused on vampires and blood.

Do you have expectations for the next quarter of Weekly Shonen Jump? Recall that these series will also be available on MangaPlus in English and Spanish.

