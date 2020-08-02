Entertainment

Weekly Shonen Jump is no longer for kids: here's what the magazine's data tell us

August 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For several years manga magazines have been in crisis. With digitization, magazines are increasingly in crisis and are seeing sales decline. They are therefore forced to devise new means of transmission for their products and to face the growing disinterest of young people towards manga. Weekly Shonen Jump is at the center of the change.

Weekly Shonen Jump is facing a difficult 2020. The magazine has lost three hits in a matter of a few months and must now renew itself, hoping to also be able to find some works that can replace the ONE PIECE of the records when it will end in a few years. And the choice does not seem to be in the least to look for among the boys, but among the older readers.

Shueisha has published the Mediaguide 2020 a few weeks ago which allows us to take a look at the status of Weekly Shonen Jump. At the moment the magazine sells 1,640 million copies per week, a pale spectrum of the 5 million sold in the 90s, and continuously decreasing. But the most interesting data is given by the age groups of the readers who follow Jump:

READ:  Gossip Girl Season 7 or Gossip Girl Reboot: Release Date, Cast & Everything You Should Know
  • Under nine years: 3.2%;
  • 10-12 years: 9.6%;
  • 13-15 years: 16.4%;
  • 16-18 years: 17.6%;
  • 19-24 years: 25.8%;
  • over 25 years: 27.4%.

Recall that one shonen magazine is aimed at a male audience aged between 10-11 years and 19-20 years. For this reason it is surprising how people who read Weekly Shonen Jump have a very high average age, even the highest percentage is to be found in people over 25 years.

Certainly much is due to ONE PIECE which has been serialized for 23 years, but in general the magazine may have to give up targeting the young audience. It is therefore likely that in the coming years we will see more and more series designed for children aged 16 and over.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.