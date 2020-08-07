Weekly Shonen Jump: heroines return in swimsuits in the special summer poster

Share it:

A week ago, Weekly Shonen Jump had anticipated the arrival of a new special poster featuring all the heroines of the series of the moment. A few hours ago, the illustration in high definition was finally made available, in which you can recognize one by one all heroines in bathing suits.

As you can see below, Nami remains the absolute protagonist, with an incredible first floor partially shared with Kohaku (Dr. Stone), Noelle (Black Clover) e Mafuyu (We Never Learn). Plenty of room for too Ochaco Uraraka, visible as it levitates to the upper left, Nobara by Jujutsu Kaisen and the young woman Kei, protagonist of Act-Age.

The poster is part of a series launched several years ago by the Shueisha weekly, in which all the heroines in summer or winter clothes are periodically portrayed. Over the years the protagonists have changed completely, with the sole exception of Nami, the only female character ever present since launch. Each poster is made by a different artist and this time it's up to Kentaro Yabuki, illustrator of Darling in the Franxx and Ayakeshi Triangle.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were looking for new readings instead, we remind you that recently Weekly Shonen Jump presented four new series.