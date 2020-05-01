Weekly Shonen Jump goes in search of a new star: open international competitions too

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Weekly Shonen Jump is the most well-known manga magazine in the world. Among his ranks he has raised and made famous several mangakas such as Akira Toriyama, Masashi Kishimoto, Eiichiro Oda and many others. 2020 of Weekly Shonen Jump, however, could lead to several famous defections, including that of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which will end soon.

As usually happens, Weekly Shonen Jump has also announced the Tezuka Award in recent months, dedicated to young mangakas who want to bring a serious story to the magazine. Unlike usual, however, this award has been opened internationally. In fact, for the first time, applications will be submitted not only in Japanese but also in English, Spanish, Chinese and Korean. This suggests the intention of Weekly Shonen Jump to open up to ideas from abroad.

A similar operation but only for the Japanese territory was filed for Shonen Jump +. The Shueisha digital magazine has in fact launched a competition to find the new star of the shonen manga. The contest will be chaired by Yuji Kaku, author of Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise, who will judge the works of aspiring cartoonists. The winner will receive a prize of one million yen, or about 9000 euros, plus a publication on Shonen Jump +. It will be possible to submit your work via the Jump Rookie website by July 26, 2020.

Aspiring Italian cartoonists, you are going to apply for one of the many competitions set up by Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump?