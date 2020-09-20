Weekly Shonen Jump focuses on young people: Undead Unluck and Mashle will receive a “boost”

We are at the end of a 2020 that for Weekly Shonen Jump marked an almost complete makeover. A lot of stable series have ended, some by natural conclusion like Demon Slayer and others by unexpected road accidents like Act-Age. The magazine is currently serializing many series to try to make up for the many shortcomings.

After concluding the round of new series, the magazine will return to give its covers and opening color pages to other manga. On Weekly Shonen Jump # 43 it will be the turn of Jujutsu Kaisen, with the manga by Gege Akutami that must celebrate the arrival of the anime on Crunchyroll and the release of the new tankobon. But from the next issue there will be particular attention on two very young series.

Unlike usual, Weekly Shonen Jump has already announced that it will give a cover and lead color page to Undead Unluck and Mashle. The two manga started at the beginning of this 2020 and are therefore the leaders of the younger works but, despite their age, they seem to have already consolidated in the contemporary scene.

Undead Unluck already won an award last August, proving to be well-liked while Mashle is a work that combines Harry Potter and One-Punch Man and is making a name for itself in the volume charts with substantial sales for such a young work. Weekly Shonen Jump is ready to make a bet on these two manga, convinced that they will be a stable part of the future line-up of the magazine.