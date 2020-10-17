Weekly Shonen Jump editor: “a series coming after a long absence”

There are many authors of whom there has been no news for some time now, both from the front Weekly Shonen Jump than from numerous other famous magazines at home. Recently a former editor of the world’s most famous shonen magazine announced the start of a new series “after a long absence”. What is it about?

While the magazine is preparing to focus on the young series, Shueisha continues to work on the serialization of new ambitious projects. To do this, the giant is also considering the idea of ​​restarting famous authors, some of whom have been absent from the pages of a magazine for some time now, just think of Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom) or to Toriko’s dad.

A former Jump editor, currently working on Jump + magazine, shared a tweet in which he announced a new series “after a long absence“ready to debut at the beginning of 2021. It is not clear in what capacity Nakaji refers, whether an unreleased series or a comeback like Hunter x Hunter, as the publication magazine is uncertain. We just have to wait for the next few weeks to find out which series will start or return in the next year after a long time of absence from the spotlight.

