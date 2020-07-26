Weekly Shonen Jump changes its face: we see the manga line up completely upset

Share it:

Weekly Shonen Jump it has always been renewed over the years, although in the last decade it has always had several cornerstones at the helm of the magazine. Naruto, ONE PIECE, Bleach, Gintama, Kochikame have been driving the magazine for years and years while all the popular but intermediate level series were taking place all around.

Over time these works are finished (beyond ONE PIECE, of course) and have given way to new phenomena such as The Promised Neverland is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. But 2020 of Weekly Shonen Jump has not left the magazine alone as it has taken away three pillars of the last few years plus another discreet series. In addition to the two mentioned above, there are also Haikyu !! recently finished and the old Ghost Inn – Yuna's Inn.

This generated a big hole in the magazine which was filled with naturally new series. A user has collected the 20 series currently published with a lot of year of release and the scenario that presents itself would have been unpredictable a few years ago. Below we can see the image in question with the twenty titles, of which ten were published before 2020 and another ten during this year.

An extremely high number as they usually manage a maximum of 3 or 4 series every year. This makes us perceive even more the great renewal that Weekly Shonen Jump has had in recent years, with a really low average age compared to what the manga had serialized ten years ago.

ONE PIECE has been the oldest series for four years now, while with the end of Haikyu !! (and excluding Hunter x Hunter) My Hero Academia is now the second longest running series. In third place is Black Clover, followed by We Never Learn which, however, will also end in a few more months. This new youth will manage to hold Weekly Shonen Jump?