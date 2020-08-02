Weekly Shonen Jump brings back her sexy heroines: a special poster is coming

Share it:

Magazine Weekly Shonen Jump over the years it has repeatedly presented its protagonists in different clothes than usual. Over the years we have seen, for example, the heroes drawn by the hand of Kohei Horikoshi, but very often it has happened that particularly capable authors made posters of the heroines in a sexy version.

Over the years we have seen this role covered by Mizuki Kawashita is Shun Saeki, but there is also another historical author of Shueisha who has fulfilled and who will fulfill this role again. Kentaro Yabuki recently returned with Ayakashi Triangle has in fact been commissioned to present, in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, a poster with all the heroines in swimsuits.

The magazine has already shared a small black and white and very low quality preview that already allows us to see the composition and the characters present. Obviously the goal is to group all the current Weekly Shonen Jump heroines, from those of the older series to the younger ones. And so you can already see it presence of Nami in the foreground. The co-star of ONE PIECE is surrounded by the other stars of Weekly Shonen Jump, coming from My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Dr. Stone, Act-Age, Jujutsu Kaisen and then moving on to the younger and lesser known ones that have started recently.

Do you think the making of Kentaro Yabuki will it be appreciated as the one presented by Taishi Tsutsui a few months ago?