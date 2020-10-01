Weekly Shonen Jump apologizes to fans for ONE PIECE’s long hiatus with a letter

All ONE PIECE readers expected the next chapter of the manga for this week, with the release scheduled for Sunday. ONE PIECE 992 was to be released on October 4 on MangaPlus, as initially communicated. However, in the past few hours there has been rumors of a possible rather long break by the standards of Eiichiro Oda’s manga.

Due to a sudden illness, ONE PIECE will be on hiatus for two weeks, with the return scheduled for October 16th. On Weekly Shonen Jump # 44, which was supposed to bring chapter 992 to readers, it was instead inserted an apology page with a letter from the magazine’s editorial staff.

“To the readers: thank you for reading ONE PIECE. Due to a sudden illness of the mangaka, ONE PIECE this week will be on hiatus. We sincerely apologize to the readers who were eagerly awaiting the release. The preview indicated the release of ONE PIECE for this week but there was not enough time to change and we deeply apologize for this.

We plan to publish ONE PIECE with color pages in Weekly Shonen Jump # 46 scheduled for October 17. Please continue to support ONE PIECE. “

Weekly Shonen Jump then underlines the words and rumors of the past few days, confirming the two-week break. ONE PIECE will then return on October 16 on MangaPlus.