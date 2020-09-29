Weekly Shonen Jump announces the new work of Akira Amato, author of Tutor Hitman Reborn!

After a very long wait lasting almost a decade, the fans of Akira Amano, author of Tutor Hitman Reborn!, will finally be able to read a new work by the Japanese mangaka.

On Weekly Shonen Jump’s official Twitter profile, @WSJ_manga, it was announced the sensational return of Akira Amano, writer and illustrator of the much loved Tutor Hitman Reborn !. According to reports from the Japanese house, the new series will focus on an investigator working on mysterious cases. Amano’s new work will arrive on October 11 on the Shonen Jump + application. As for a possible landing in Italy, at the moment nothing has been announced yet.

Ended in 2012 in Japan, Tutor Hitman Reborn! is a shonen published by Shueisha and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This work tells the story of Sawada, a clumsy boy who has no friends and it is a complete failure both in study and in sport. The only reason for living is the smile of the girl he has a crush on, Sasagawa. His existence takes a decisive and unexpected turn when a mafia hitman arrives in his country to train him.

From the Tutor manga Hitman Reborn! an anime was made, edited by Artland, which boasts over two hundred episodes. In Italy, the manga was published entirely by Edizioni Star Comics, while the animated series, published by Yamato Video, was broadcast on the Man-ga channel. In 2019, Tutor Hitman Reborn! it even made it to the theater. Will Akira Amano a replicate this success?