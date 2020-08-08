Weekly Shonen Jump and the arrested mangaka: here's what happened to their manga

Share it:

It happens to directors, actors and other leading figures to be involved in more or less illicit scandals, and certainly those who write and draw on Weekly Shonen Jump, the famous manga magazine, is not immune to certain eventualities. Recently the Act-Age mangaka was arrested and that could lead to the end of the manga.

But there are also other ad having had such problems in the older and more recent past of Weekly Shonen Jump.

One of the best known names to have had problems with the law was Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro. The mangaka was publishing at the time Sekimatsu Leader-Den Takeshi, one of the most famous manga and which also competed with ONE PIECE by Eiichiro Oda. Despite the popularity, the manga did not escape sudden cancellation when the sensei was embroiled in a scandal with an underage prostitute. In that case, the mangaka claimed to have gone with a prostitute but she had told him to be of age. Only many years later was Shimabukuro allowed to make a new volume to conclude Takeshi's story worthily, and it was then followed by success. Toriko, published from 2008 to 2016.

Another famous mangaka to have been involved in sex scandals was Nobuhiro Watsuki, former sensei of Eiichiro Oda at the time of Kenshin Samurai Vagabondo. Just a few years ago, Watsuki was found in possession of child movieography material. The thing was then resolved with a fine of about 3000 euros and the mangaka returned after a few months to work on the Kenshin sequel (only in Japan, in the United States his manga has not been resumed after the scandal).

The case of Act-Age is therefore not alone but has some characteristics that make it unique, such as the presence of a separate designer and accusations that could be heavier than those of the other two colleagues.