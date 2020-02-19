'Wedding Night' is already on DVD and Blu-Ray

Share it:

Grace (Samara Weaving) has just married the man of her dreams, but before she can be part of her extremely rich family, she has to participate in a post-ceremony tradition. If he survives the game of hiding all night, he will be welcome in the clan, but if not … he will die! Grace's new in-laws are ready to hunt her in her mansion with all kinds of instruments, from crossbows to shotguns and even blades of all kinds. This is the premise of 'Wedding night', movie that takes in rental and digital sale from January 31 and that arrived on Blu-ray ™ and DVD on February 12.

The movie, very in line with the great 'You are the next one', has been directed by the filmmakers who form Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) and it's a great combination between thriller and comedy whose cast complete Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell. All those who want to have this special wedding at home, you should know that their Blu-ray ™ and DVD includes the following extras:

Let the game begin: How it was made Wedding night

Outtakes

Radio Silence and Samara Weaving audio commentary

Now we just have to dress up, make a good bowl of popcorn and enjoy with family (other than politics) this special and bloody film.