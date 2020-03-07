Weathering With You triumphs at the Japan Academy for best animated film

Share it:

The amount of achievements and records collected by Makoto Shinkai's latest effort, Weathering With You, only certify the extraordinary success of the feature film, which is in the top 5 of the most profitable anime films in history. The latest milestone, however, is an important trophy on Japanese soil.

Yesterday, March 5 2020, it took place in the Grande Prince Hotel New Takanawa of Tokyo, the usual location for 22 years now, the 43rd edition of the Japan Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the Rising Sun as the exact eastern counterpart of the Oscars. Among the flagship titles of the event could not miss the most discussed film of 2019, Weathering With You by Makoto Shinkai.

The film, in fact, not only won the prize for best Japanese animation film but also the recognition for the best soundtrack, attributed to Radwimps, collaborators of the director already at the time of Your Name. The awards, however, certify the extraordinary popularity of the feature film, as well as Shinkai's talent as one of the directors, for better or for worse, more influential in the current Japanese landscape. But speaking of the famous director, did you know that Makoto Shinkai is currently working on a film declared "distressing"?

