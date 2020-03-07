Entertainment

Weathering With You triumphs at the Japan Academy for best animated film

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The amount of achievements and records collected by Makoto Shinkai's latest effort, Weathering With You, only certify the extraordinary success of the feature film, which is in the top 5 of the most profitable anime films in history. The latest milestone, however, is an important trophy on Japanese soil.

Yesterday, March 5 2020, it took place in the Grande Prince Hotel New Takanawa of Tokyo, the usual location for 22 years now, the 43rd edition of the Japan Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the Rising Sun as the exact eastern counterpart of the Oscars. Among the flagship titles of the event could not miss the most discussed film of 2019, Weathering With You by Makoto Shinkai.

The film, in fact, not only won the prize for best Japanese animation film but also the recognition for the best soundtrack, attributed to Radwimps, collaborators of the director already at the time of Your Name. The awards, however, certify the extraordinary popularity of the feature film, as well as Shinkai's talent as one of the directors, for better or for worse, more influential in the current Japanese landscape. But speaking of the famous director, did you know that Makoto Shinkai is currently working on a film declared "distressing"?

READ:  Hideo Kojima wanted to make a game with sensor to detect the breath

And did you expect this recognition for Weathering With You? Leave us your opinion about Weathering With You with a comment in the space provided below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.