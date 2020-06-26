Weathering With You: the manga will end in October with the release of Volume 3

Share it:

The manga adaptation of Weathering With You is now nearing its conclusion, as revealed by its author Wataru Kubota last Tuesday, the day of the publication of Volume 2. The work, taken from the last effort of Makoto Shinkai, it will end in a few months and a final Volume will be published in October 2020.

The serialization of Weathering With You began on July 25, 2019 on the pages of Afternoon and a first volume was released a few months later, in November of the same year. The manga is a 1: 1 adaptation of the film and consequently there are no extra chapters or spin-offs.

GKIDS thus describes the plot: "In the summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda escapes from his home on an island to move to Tokyo and quickly finds himself in the green and full of personal problems. The boy lives his days in solitary confinement, but in the end finds work as a writer for a mysterious magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina in a crowded street corner. This girl has a strange and wonderful ability: to stop the rain and lighten the sky. "

And what do you think of it? Have you seen the film? Let us know with a comment. In case you missed the news then, we remind you that Weathering With You has recently entered the Top 5 of the most profitable anime films in history.