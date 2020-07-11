Weathering With You: the film's pink scooter arrives in a limited edition

Share it:

In 2019 it was shown in Japanese cinemas Weathering With You, Makoto Shinkai's latest film. As well as almost all the director's films, this was also a success with the public and critics, as evidenced by the fact that Weathering With You is at the top of the box office in this 2020 too, many months after the initial release.

Looking forward to Makoto Shinkai's next film, Weathering With You seems to have a lot more to leave to his fans. In addition to hoarding prizes, in the last few days the limited production of a series of Honda branded motors inspired by the pink one that appears in the anime has been announced. The pink scooter by Natsumi then arrives in Japanese stores.

Below you can see an example of this limited edition scooter on which the protagonists have been running around in Weathering With You for some time. This is inspired by the Super Cub 50 and Super Cub 110, which consequently will now be sold by Honda with a "Weathering With You version" reproducing the color "summer pink" seen in the animated feature film. For those who ordered a moped, the helmet of Natsumi, white with pink stripes, will also be attached.

Obviously it will be difficult for Italian fans to grab this vehicle from cost of 313,500 yen for the 110 edition and 269,500 yen for the 50 edition. The option to order it will close on October 31, 2020.