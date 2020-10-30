Weathering With You: The director of Your Name has announced a new mysterious project

Makoto Shinkai stormed into the world of Japanese animation with Your Name e Weathering With You, two of the most exciting and award-winning animated films of recent years. But despite the success, the director does not seem willing to stop, on the contrary, he has already confirmed the arrival of a new project.

On his Twitter profile, Makoto Shinkai shared some storyboards he is currently working on; Your Name and Weathering With You will soon have a new heir. From the published images it is not possible to notice any details on this new production, so it is not yet possible to have certain information about the name or the plot of the next Shinkai film.

"I recently stayed in my room and drew some storyboards, but my eyes are more blurred and tired than in previous works ", wrote the director accompanying the photo. Although he did not reveal further details, based on his previous work it is not difficult to imagine that Shinkai's new work will be moving and that will take advantage of breathtaking animations. And what do you expect from this mysterious project?