Weathering With You: release date and content of the 4K version

July 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Recently the latest effort by Makoto Shinkai,Weathering With You, has reached the Blu Ray edition market. To accompany it there will also be the version in 4K Ultra HD, of which we finally know the exclusive contents.

The 4K Ultra HD edition will be present in a 4 disc collector's edition, which will include a 14-page volume, the film's official soundtrack, a mini poster, an exclusive sticker and the documentary "The Making of Weathering With You".

It is possible to pre-order it on the Amazon store at the price of 79 dollars and 98, with an expedition scheduled for November 17th. Obviously, up to the time of shipment, you will not be charged any added cost, and if possible a discount will be applied to your order, should the product benefit from it.

As for the standard edition, however, it is available at pre-order for a modest $ 22 and 99, and you will be able to receive it from 15 September. The speech is identical for the Steelbook, which however has a slightly higher cost, $ 27.99.

The manga of Weathering With You will end in October with volume 3. In a post a few months ago, Makoto Shinkai showed one of the improvements made in the home video edition of Weathering With You.

