Weathering With You outperforms Your Name in the USA

The great success of feature film directed by Makoto Shinkai: the excellent debut of Weathering With You was not enough, the film also surpassed the success achieved by the previous one in the American market.

The news was given by the Box Office Mojo website, which made it known that the film managed to reach the figure of $ 5 million at the box office, becoming one of the most successful works distributed in the West by GKIDS. This does nothing but confirm the enormous impact that the works created by Makoto Shinkai are taking, which over the years has become a very important name in the Japanese animation industry.

The news thrilled all American viewers, now certain to see the director's future works in English too. Despite this, as you can read in a previous interview with the creator of Weathering With You, Makoto Shinkai said that he would make some changes to the work, which is currently stuck with the 95% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, a sign that fans were extremely satisfied with his work.

The film, for those who have never seen it, is about Hokoda, a young boy native of a small island who decides to run away from home and go to live in Tokyo and his meeting with Hina, destined to change his life.