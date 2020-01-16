Weathering With You, ONE PIECE: Stampede and Her Blue Sky nominated for Japanese Oscars

Share it:

Weathering With You can finally begin to forget the great disappointment of the 2020 Oscars, given that it has recently managed to earn a nomination for the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize. The awards represent the highest Japanese recognition and have always been considered as the oriental version of the Academy Awards.

The film by Makoto Shinkai will compete in the "Animation of the Year", along with five other top quality feature films. The winners will be revealed at Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, on the night of March 6, 2020.

The candidates for the title of "Best Animated Film" are:

Weathering With You

Her Blue Sky

ONE PIECE: Stampede

Lupine III – The First

Detective Conan – The blue sapphire fist

Last year the title went to Mirai, who in the same category managed to beat the blockbuster Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the famous Penguin Highway, Okko's Inn is Detective Conan – The executor of Zero. This year the Shinkai film is considered to be the big favorite.

Among the other nominees, they compete for the title of "Best Film" Kingdom is Tonde Saitama, two live-action films taken respectively from the mangas of Yasuhisa Hara and Mineo Maya. The two feature films will compete with Weathering With You in the "Best Soundtrack" category.

Finally, for the best foreign language films, Joker, Once upon a time in Hollywood, Yesterday, The Mule and Green Book were chosen. Again, there was no room for any foreign animated film.

And what do you think of it? Who will win the coveted prize? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the big favorite instead, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the interview with the author of Weathering With You.