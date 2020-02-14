Weathering With You is now in the Top 5 of the most profitable anime films in history

Share it:

Weathering With You was a hit in the USA, with a higher revenue than that of Your Name and over 7.5 million dollars collected in a week. Thanks also to European programming, the film has now become the fifth most profitable in history, behind the masterpiece by Makoto Shinkai, two films by Studio Ghibli and Ponyo.

According to official data shared by Box Office Mojo, Weathering With You would have grossed the extraordinary figure of 1.5 million euros in France, 800,000 euros in Germany, 300,000 in the United Kingdom (in one day of programming) and 225,000 in Spain. However, Europe played a relatively marginal role, as the film grossed $ 125, $ 50 and $ 5 million respectively in the Japanese, Asian and South Korean markets. In Italy, as confirmed by DynitWeathering With You would have recorded around € 100,000 in cash in the first of three days of screening. The total has not yet been revealed.

Currently the ranking of the most profitable anime films sees in first place Your Name ($ 360 million), followed by The enchanted city ($ 347 million), Howl's Moving Castle ($ 235 million) e Ponyo on the cliff ($ 201 million). Shinkai's latest film has passed Stand By Me Doraemon ($ 183 million) and the first Pokémon movie ($ 172 million) by breaking the $ 192 million wall a few days ago. It is not impossible at this point that the film also surpasses Ponyo, perhaps with a second distribution in Japanese cinemas.

