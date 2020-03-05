Weathering With You and Your Name's next film will be "distressing"

Share it:

Makoto Shinkai he is a man who does not like to be with his hands in his pockets, although his creations are real box office hits. Just think, in fact, that Weathering With You is among the 5 most profitable films in the history of Japanese animation, behind some sacred monsters in the sector directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Recently, in an interview, sensei revealed that he is already working on his next film, albeit more on a conceptual than a practical level. Shinkaiin fact, it would reveal the following:

"I thought about it (about a new film), and more or less I understood which direction it should take, but it is not yet to the point of being able to speak freely about it. I can tell you, however, that it is something that has particularly distressed me."

After that, the director focused on the possibility of making a film every three years:

"I think if we manage to make a film every three years, the public will be able to keep up without me giving up. The problem, in fact, is whether I will be able to release something within three years, and given the current situation, I am not so. sure. I'll do my best. "

Finally, Makoto Shinkai took advantage of it to thank fans for criticism of Your Name, without which he would not have understood in which direction to direct Weathering With You. Propio the latter film, in fact, made the director feel "in duty to do it", and for this reason he is satisfied despite the conflicting opinions of the critics. We remind you, in this regard, that the Review of Weathering With You is available on our pages.

And you, instead, what expectations do you have for the next Shinkai film? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space provided below.