         We won't see the mermaid's butt in ‘Splash’: Disney + has digitally edited several scenes to cover it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Possibly, that the bulk of Disney + subscribers have come to the platform in search of their dose of Marvel, 'Star Wars' or animated classics, has caused the excellent catalog of classics outside those franchises in the service. But the truth is that It has a background of family films and great successes of fantasy for all audiences not inconsiderable. One of those films is 'Splash', a 1984 Ron Howard film starring a very young Tom Hanks, even before the success of 'Big'.

However, the movie has come to Disney + cut. The strict morale of the Casa del Ratón seems to have changed over time, and although at the time of its release the film received the PG rating (accompanied minors) Due to her language, some green joke and the fact that Daryl Hannah passes the film naked (although without showing anything, thanks to a timely mane), it seems not to be enough for the Disney of modern times. It should be added that 'Splash' was once produced by Touchstone Pictures, a subsidiary of the company focused on more adult content.





The movie that has arrived at Disney + is cut, and not in the most elegant way. To cover the innocent buttocks of the mermaid that earns her legs when she gets out of the water and maintains a comic romance with a humble human, the film has received a few cuts very little disguised, and that have caught the attention of the internet. Thus, as soon as the film starts, Disney + notifies us that the film has been modified for its content.

The most awkward of all these editions occurs at minute 24:56 of the film, when the mermaid returns to the water before the gaze of the protagonist. In the original version, the mane covers almost the entire back but part of the buttocks can be seen. In the version that has Disney + the back has been completely pixelated simulating more hair in a completely unnatural way.

Disney + didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om – Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

In the Disney + montage there is a scene at minute 27:13 that changes completely. In the platform version, the mermaid swims next to a sunken galleon, as you can see in the following video. In the original, he would approach the camera and guess the silhouette of his naked body.

In the rest of the film the same editing trick is used so that the naked mermaid is not seen: artificially zooming in on the image, so that the breasts or butt are out of plane. A decision that not only spoils the original framing planning decisions, but spoils the quality of the image, blurring it.

These three sequences are: at 29:00 naked and with her back in the vicinity of the Statue of Liberty, showing the ass to the viewer; at 1:26:54, submerged in a tank of water, he is seen from the front; And something similar happens at 01:44:34, when you fight underwater divers.

A mermaid cut off

The truth is that these cuts are not the work of Disney +: the version that the platform is broadcasting is the one that has been distributing for years on American television and for airlines, famous for cutting out any kind of problematic content thoroughly, however innocent. In some cases, such as that of the ABC channel (owned by Disney, in fact), the film was cut 15 minutes.

But even though these cuts were not the work of Disney itself, the platform he carries behind him a few controversies for his phobia of very remotely conflicting content. We are not only talking about the snips to the panoramic format of 'The Simpsons', and that they will be corrected in the near future. There is also the case of the series based on the movie 'With love, Simon', by a homosexual protagonist. It was transferred to Hulu, also from Disney and more adult content without official reasons, although media such as Variety echoed anonymous statements saying that the protagonist's sexual orientation was a problem for the platform.

And something similar happened with the new 'Lizzie McGuire' series, whose original creator Terri Minsky was fired from the series team after a couple of episodes. This confirmed that Disney + had been frightened by the more adult orientation of the series, which the screenwriter understood as logical considering that now the heroine would be in her thirties.

Xataka has contacted Disney + to know his version of the facts and the reasons for having used the censored version of 'Splash'. We will update this post when we have news.