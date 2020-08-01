"We will go beyond the comic, there is still much to do"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The epic of The Walking Dead it could continue even after the end of the Robert Kirkman comic that inspired the TV series. According to Scott Gimple, a former showrunner and today Chief Content Officer, the intention is to "see more" of the future described in the comic book finale.

"It's always about respecting the spirit of the book" he told Scott Gimple at Comicbook.com. "When I read the latest issue, I thought: I want to see more of this. I want to know more about this world that is presenting. And Kirkman used to say to me too: Hey, did you see what I did here? You see how much history there is there, what do you say? "

As a result, Gimple added, "We want to achieve what is in the book, but also in respecting the book I think there is still a lot to do. "

In any case, in the television adaptation of The Walking Dead there will have to be changes, as in the past, compared to the comic. For example, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will not take part in the Commonwealth storyline confirmed for season 11, but has left the series at the end of season 9 and will return to a trilogy of films. His son Carl is dead, while the latest issue of Robert Kirkman's comic is centered around an adult Carl, father of a six-year-old girl, Andrea Grimes, who grows up in a safe area, where zombie they are almost extinct.

Looking forward to the final of the tenth season of The Walking Dead, scheduled for October, we refer to the recent statements by David Morrissey, who no longer watches the series but would like to return to play the Governor.