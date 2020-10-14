“We will find out who helped this character”

The first episode of the sixth season showed fans the aftermath of the Fear The Walking Dead ending, meanwhile the showrunner confirmed that fans will have their answers over the course of the next episodes.

As you know, Morgan received the help of a mysterious benefactor, after being wounded by Virginia. When he woke up he found a note with these words: “You still have things to do“. Speaking with reporters of Entertainment Weekly, Ian Goldberg answered their question, particularly the one regarding the discovery of the identity of Morgan’s aide: “Something will surely be known, for now I can only say this”.

He then added: “It will all be revealed during the sixth season, in fact I can say that too, we will discover something in the first half of the season. Arrived at the eighth episode we will know everything about it“We are sure that fans have already begun to theorize the true identity of Morgan’s aide, according to what they had stated in a previous interview, this season of Fear The Walking Dead will deal with the theme of separation.

Finally, we point out that the second episode, entitled “Welcome to the club“, will air in America on next 18 October. In Italy the work will be broadcast on Sky, although the date has not yet been announced.