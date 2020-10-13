‘We will face separation and its metabolization’

The sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead seems to have quite a few unpleasant situations in store for our heroes, which we left on the Season 5 finale with the hope that things might finally be taking a better turn.

An impression of course immediately vanished with the rise of this new round of episodes: it was the director who spoke about it Michael Satrazemis, who explained how this sixth season will see our protagonists face the separation and the loss of any fleeting certainty.

“The fifth season has definitely set the stage for this sixth season. We had left them all together with the hope of having found a place where they all could be safe, but it didn’t work very well. The sixth season starts right there and delves into the need to metabolize the separation, you will be projected behind the eyes of all characters, in everyone’s mind“explained Satramezis.

The director then anticipated: “We saw the bride. Now there will be some darkness. It must be an apocalypse, no? This is guaranteed“. Recently, meanwhile, the showrunner talked about a possible reunion between Negan and Dwight in Fear The Walking Dead; an important clue about Morgan, however, was given to us by this season premiere of Fear The Walking Dead.