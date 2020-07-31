We will enforce our home against Chivas, sentenced Guillermo Almada, Santos Laguna coach

Share it:

We will enforce our home against Chivas, said Guillermo Almada (Photo: Screenshot / Club Santos)

After the defeat against Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna wants to get back on track, a victory in the Corona Stadium. The rival will now be Chivas de Guadalajara, who have had a great preseason like the light blue.

However, Guillermo Alamada, coach of the Warriors, is confident to get a good result this Sunday, although there is no public to support them. "People have always been a plus for us, but, as I tell the players, we are in our house and we must make them respect it," he said.

"We are in good confidence for this weekend, although we had that setback against Cruz Azul ”, the Uruguayan regretted at a press conference. He also explained that the match in Mexico City was complicated by circumstances.

After the defeat against Cruz Azul, the Warriors want to get back on track with a victory at the Corona Stadium (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

"Obviously it is very difficult to make an analysis because of the situation we had to live. Staying with one less man is a handicap very big, but we were very satisfied with the issue of the provision, "explained the strategist.

And it is that last Saturday, Cruz Azul started off on the right foot by beating Laguneros 2-0. The visiting team had problems from the start of the match, as Hugo Rodríguez was expelled in the 14th minute of play.

In addition to this, Santos will have to face the match against the Sacred Flock with several casualties. Among the most sensitive are the Brian Lozano due to injury, as well as Jonathan Orozco and Gerardo Arteaga who left the team.

Santos will have to face the game against the Sacred Flock with several casualties (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

"Yes we are satisfied with the establishment that we have. We have been hit by some injuries and other circumstances, but what we have is a greater strength than last year ”, Almada responded to the lack of important players.

If we have a deficiency, we have to supply it with desire, with claw, with struggle. The goals remain the same

He clarified that he understands the economic situation of the club, derived from the epidemic of COVID-19. However, he claimed to be in accordance with the campus that counts to face the rest of Guard1anes 2020.

Almada understands the club's economic situation, derived from the COVID-19 epidemic (Photo: Courtesy / Santos Laguna)

"The pandemic has hit all the clubs, but we are satisfied with the reinforcements that have come, with the boys and the delivery. We are sure that in the long run they will give their results and you have to be patient ”, he explained.

In fact, a few days ago they announced the incorporation of Areli Betsiel Hernández, defender who comes from the Xolos of Tijuana. "Hernández joined yesterday with very good disposition, very good will," said the coach.

In addition, regarding the loss of Arteaga, he will live the European “dream” with the Genk of Belgium, David Andrade could be the one to take his place this Sunday against the rojiblancos. "Andrade will surely play because it is the job. It is not yet safe, but it does have many possibilities, "he explained.

The youth squad Guerrero will now play for the Belgium Genk (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

“The squad has shrunk due to different injuries, so we are going to wait for the evolution of some soccer players. Depending on that we choose the 11", Finished the South American.

Santos will debut at home against Chivas this Sunday at the Corona Stadium. The party will be at 19:06 hours (central Mexico time) and will be broadcast by Fox Sports.

It is worth remembering that the tapatíos they also had a difficult start to draw to zero against the Lion, in a game characterized by significant losses by COVID-19. For this meeting, those from Guadalajara have new infections, including that of the forward Oribe Peralta.

