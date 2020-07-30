"We will do it when it is safe for everyone"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At what point is the long-awaited reunion of Friends? Speaking on Hoda Kotb's Today show on Wednesday morning, David Schwimmer couldn't help but answer the question. He took advantage of this to clarify some things about the special, which in HBO's plans would have debuted in May, at the launch of the streaming platform.

As we know, however, the pandemic and the lockdown have upset the production plans, and apparently there is still no official date for the resumption of work.

"There will surely be a reunion of Friends" he said David Schwimmer, who plays Ross on the sitcom. "There are a lot of creative aspects of the show that we somehow worked on. There is no script, but there will be some fun surprise pieces. The real question is: when? We are still trying to understand it, because we want to do it when it is safe for everyone to do it. "

As Schwimmer himself admitted a few weeks ago, the reunion of Friends will be an incredible experience. It will be shot in the Warner Bros Studios, right on the stage used for the original series. With David Schwimmer, Jennifer AnistonLisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will also return the creators of the show, Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright and David Crane.

The special will also explore some themes that are still being discussed among fans of Friends, like the break between Ross and Rachel in season 3 ("There is no doubt that we were on a break" according to Schwimmer).