‘We want to honor what has been done so far’

Giving a satisfying ending to an iconic series like The Walking Dead it is not easy: the risk of getting burned is very high (ask from the parts of Game of Thrones for information) and every detail needs to be prepared with the utmost care in order to avoid debacles that would ruin the memory of the show.

The showrunner Angela Kang she knows these things very well and is already starting to work on what will have to be a slap-up final series: the author explained that the intention is obviously to do justice to all the incredible work done over the course of 10 (coming soon 11) seasons.

“For us it is a bittersweet moment. It was one huge part of our lives and the news of the conclusion has reached us relatively recently, so we are still trying to metabolize it. This journey is just starting now and we are trying to focus on the fact that we still have two years of stories to tell before us“explained Kang.

The showrunner then continued: “How can we do this satisfactorily? How can we give to the show a worthy conclusion while also respecting the material written by Robert Kirkman? And then, of course, we made a lot of original stuff. We want to do the right thing for our fans and honor everything what has been done so far“.

Kang recently teased a showdown between Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead 11; Norman ReedusInstead, he’s trying to investigate Rick’s possible return to The Walking Dead finale.