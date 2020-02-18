We want tickets! They close streets in Tlaxcala to get passes from Carlos Rivera (VIDEO)

Dozens of people closed the street in front of the Fairgrounds, in Tlaxcala, although unlike other road blocks, in which citizens protest against insecurity or gender violence, this is because the Tlaxcaltecas demand tickets to the Carlos Rivera concert.

“They don't want to give us tickets anymore and it doesn't work. It is not worth it, we are trained from very early ”, claim the people, who in the morning were trained at the 10 ticket offices of the enclosure to obtain their ticket to see the former academic.

Carlos Rivera It will be presented this Friday in Tlaxcala, his homeland, as part of the reopening event of the “Tlahuicole” stadium, which will be free, organized by the state government.

According to the citizens who did not reach the ticket and closed the street, at the box office they only distributed a thousand tickets, "when they said they would distribute 10 thousand."

The Tlaxcalan said they will keep the block "until they give us a solution and give us tickets."

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: They criticize Teibolera for dancing on the tube “A rapist in your path” (VIDEO)