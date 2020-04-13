         We tried Camera Go: the Google camera for cheap mobiles

Share it:

In the middle of March we spoke to you for the first time about Camera Go, a very interesting project by Google to bring its camera (Gcam) to cheaper mobiles. This camera allows, among others, that single-camera phones can portray and enjoy the Google processing that works so well on the Pixels.

We have been able to test the application, downloadable from Sourceforge, so it is appropriate to comment on what we will find with this camera application and what advantages it can bring compared to native camera applications from other manufacturers.

Camera Go: less than 30 megabytes of Gcam

Camera Go's interface is pretty much the same as Gcam's, which is great news.

Gcam ported to other devices usually have a weight that ranges between 80 and 150 megabytes, depending on the libraries of each phone. A remarkable weight for a camera app. Camera Go tries the opposite, offer the maximum in the least possible weight. Specifically, the version we have tested weighs only 12.2 megabytes (the APK), although once installed it reaches 24 megabytes.

At the installation level, at least in this first version, we have been able to test it on various devices, with Qualcomm, Kirin and Exynos processors. Although victory should not be sung at the moment for this, as we will see later.

Camera GO interface is virtually identical to that of Google's own camera. At the bottom we have the portrait, photo, video and translator options. In the Pixel we have night mode, portrait, camera, video and an option of "more" that hides the panoramic modes, slow motion, Google Lens, etc. Camera GO loses features, but keeps the basics.

A useful function of this camera is that it will notify us when we can take few photos due to the internal memory. In the same way, we will always have a counter with the photos that we can take READ: Google data reflects the dramatic slowdown in movement in Spain and how it affects businesses by region

At the top we find a very useful function, especially considering that this camera is intended for mobiles with little internal memory. We can see the number of photos we can take before the memory runs out, useful and curious fact. The options section is also relatively similar to that of the Pixels. Flash, timer and beauty mode settings. Here we lose the live photos and the full settings menu.

A few lines above we commented that there was no victory to sing although the APK works on all mobiles. This is because an APK has been leaked, but this is not enough. To enjoy the benefits of a Google camera in a non-Pixel terminal, it is necessary to make a port, that is, to modify the APK adapting to the hardware of the terminals that will use this application.

The translation is that there is no improvement when we use this app, since the Google processing that we are used to is not carried out. However, from XDA Developers they point out that Google's HDR technology is already being worked on within this application, something that can be a before and after when using it. At the moment, it is not too advisable to install it since it is not entirely stable and there is no improvement, but it is convenient to keep track of it since it is more than likely that in a short time we will begin to see ports that will bring real improvements.

Download Camera Go | Sourceforge