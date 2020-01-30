We tested eFilm, a free online movie loan service that has nothing to envy to the Netflix catalog

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the middle of 2020, we are used to the fact that if we want to access a good catalog of movies we have to pay a lot of money a year, although in that sense streaming has democratized access a lot. We rarely find free platforms and alternatives that allow you to watch great movies for free, but occasionally the miracle works. eFilm is that miracle, which we have known in Cinemanía.

It is a free "loan" service of movies, series, documentaries, concerts launched in 2018 whose only use requirement is to be registered in public libraries of certain autonomous communities or locations. Once you have access, you can access an immense catalog that will allow you to watch a certain number of times a month the movies you choose to watch. That number of movies you can watch will vary according to its category, which eFilm catalogs with colors.

Once you decide to play a movie, you have 72 hours to see it as many times as you want, that is, unlimited. But watching it, as I was saying, will cause a display to be subtracted from your available movie counter during that month. The counter will restart on the first day of the month at 00.00. Let's see what this unknown service offers for many people

How to use eFilm?

Accessing eFilm is as simple as doing it to the dedicated website of each Library Network that supports the service, data that we detail at the end of the article. Once we enter the web, to log in, just enter the data with which we are registered in the library, which default are the ID and the date of birth as a password.

When logging in, in our case on the eFilm Murcia website, we will meet a website that by design and appearance is far from any large streaming platform. That is something that must be clear with this service: it can replace large platforms, but the experience to find movies, move between menus and play (in terms of quality) is far from what we can expect from a paid service . However, we must not forget that we are facing a totally free product, and that by catalog, depending on the tastes of each one, it can compete.

The search always requires opening an uncomfortable extra text box.

We can choose to watch one of the movies that the home page suggests, as in our case in Murcia they have been 'Pain and glory', 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' or 'Midsommar'. That these titles are surprising because they are "premieres", but the really interesting thing, from my point of view, comes when using the search engine. There are "curated" lists, but the selection of titles in them is much worse than the catalog offers.

The cost of serving movies and series is borne by each library

When using the search engine, the experience is not good at all, and the order of appearance of titles does not meet criteria of quality or popularity. When you click on the text box and start typing, an awkward box opens, which is where we can search. To find what I really wanted, I used the advanced search, which allows filtering for years, director, quality, etc. And that's where the catalog surprises appear. But before reviewing it, let's see how many contents of each type we can see each month per account.

Blue (5 per month) : Cultural, artistic, educational, scientific and entertainment documentaries. Series, children's entertainment, cinema and concerts.

: Cultural, artistic, educational, scientific and entertainment documentaries. Series, children's entertainment, cinema and concerts. Orange (3 per month) : National and international cinema, documentaries, concerts and short films by the most recognized directors and studios

: National and international cinema, documentaries, concerts and short films by the most recognized directors and studios Black (unlimited) : Concerts, shorts, classic cinema and documentaries.

: Concerts, shorts, classic cinema and documentaries. Green (2 per month) : Cinema and documentaries of large international producers.

: Cinema and documentaries of large international producers. Red (2 per month): Last releases.

The catalog is the real gem (if it matches your tastes), but it depends on each community

The eFilm catalog (Murcia, as it depends on each community, as we read in Verne) is, for me, the best of the service, considering its free. Although we will stop at this point, let's do the exercise to see how many IMDB TOP 25 movies are on the service. When reviewing one by one, because although eFilm offers IMDB notes but does not categorize, we see that there are 11 of 25, which is not bad. Of the TOP 11 there are also many, what happens is that the search is very slow and is not something comfortable to perform.

Let's see, more graphically, what catalog has eFilm of some of the best directors ever:

Martin Scorsese

Quentin Tarantino

Woody Allen

Francis Ford Coppola

Steven Spielberg

Outside these colossi, the selection of classic cinema, thanks to the many titles available from Filmin, is huge. We have been able to speak with José Antonio De Luna, co-founder of Filmin, who has told us interesting details about what eFilm is:

"The registered user of a library can view a limited number of titles per month in FILMIN (established by each library), the cost of which is covered by the library. As for the catalog, it must be said that an important part of the FILMIN catalog is included in the EFILM selection but the entire catalog is not available. It is very important to make clear that in no case are the latest releases included, which are subject to contractual restrictions. It is an initiative that, in our opinion, facilitates legal access to content, without income limitations, that is, anyone in our country, who is a user of a public library, can view content, legally, to through a VOD platform like FILMIN and without costing you anything (it's not free, because it is paid by the library). We believe that it is a good way to fight against piracy (nobody can say that it consumes pirate because it has no money) and to facilitate access to culture. "

Nor is the catalog selection bad that we can find that Marvel or Pixar franchises, although the big problem is that the search engine does not find everything it has in the catalog when searching for terms like 'Marvel' or 'Pixar', unlike Netflix.

The best thing about the catalog we have seen is that it drinks from Filmin, which have a very high quantity and quality

The quality and quantity that we find in movies is not found in series, yes, because most of the titles we see are from RTVE series, such as 'Love in troubled times', 'El Quijote', 'Águila Roja', or 'Isabel'.

The eFilm playback experience

Despite being marked as "SD", the quality is quite acceptable.

If, as we have seen at the interface level, the experience is not the best in the world, we cannot expect from the reproduction experience an excellence that many times do not even have paid services). And not, eFilm does not stand out in image quality or in the other sections. Many of the movies are in standard definition, although I must say that it is not bad not to be high definition, and they recommend 3 Mbps to play them. For the reproduction of the selection in HD, which is not huge, they ask for a 10 Mbps connection.

Most titles are in standard definition, but the quality is more than decent considering it

On the page dedicated to each movie, we can see the quality and in what media they can be played. The option of send to Chromecast from the browser is available with Chrome or Chromium browsers, and Firefox is also supported in playback. Safari does not run that luck. Even in the supported ones, it clashes that there are buttons that take time to react. Everything in general is slow and somewhat erratic.

So we can see the titles of each category that we can see per month.

Once we look for the movie we want to play, and click on a button with the same name, the platform asks us for permission to make the "loan", and asks us in what language we want to see the title.In many cases we have found English and Spanish with Spanish subtitles, but interestingly, in 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood', only Spanish or Ukrainian is available.

At the beginning of reproduction, the quality is not good, but is improving as it detects that our connection is good to reproduce at higher resolution and bitrate. From the playback panel it is from where we sent to Chromecast, and in my case I could send without problems to a Mi Box S of Xiaomi, with a fluid reproduction.

What is missing is to be able to choose language and subtitles once playback has begun, but it is not so serious in the sense that we are always asked before we start.

Where is eFilm available?

The great downside of eFilm is its availability, as it is currently only available in Asturias, the Basque Country, Madrid, Murcia (where we are using it), the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Navarra. Together with these communities, eFilm can also be enjoyed in Torelodones, Vigo and Guadalajara.

Hopefully, over time, eFilm will reach new communities and locations. For the moment, it may be possible to register in a network of autonomous libraries even if we do not reside in it, but from Genebeta we cannot confirm it, because we have not tried it.