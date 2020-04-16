         We tested Dead by Daylight, now available on Android: terror and survival in games 4 against 1

Share it:

One of the most popular collaborative horror games on PC and game consoles has just made the leap to mobile platforms: is already available in the Google Play Store Dead by Daylight, an acclaimed online multiplayer title. Are you able to face an assassin and escape without harm? Now you can check it on the screen of your phone.

Online and multiplayer games are a great escape route these days as they allow you to share experiences with other players without leaving home. And since confinement is a huge burden of boredom and monotony, why not spend a little virtual and controlled fear? Well, you have at your fingertips a new title for Android: Dead by Daylight, a collaborative horror game that drags millions of players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Are you able to overcome the fear of hunting? Or better: it is you who ends the rest.

Collaborate to escape or become the killer

Dead by Daylight presents games as fast-paced as they are terrifying, all with a double premise: or escape or hunt, it all depends on the side. These games are four players against one, four people who will dedicate themselves to escape while the solo player has to catch them and kill them. And then a dilemma arises: to collaborate with the group in order to have more possibilities or act selfishly to save yourself only?

The graphic load of the game is important, this is something that you can see immediately after starting: apart from the space occupied by the application's own file, Dead by Daylight needs an extra 1.6 GB, it is important to have a phone with enough storage. And with enough power since the environment, textures, characters and actions are very detailed.

Dead by Daylight has infiltration, stealth, a lot of terror, strategy, collaboration and extreme violence, it is not a suitable title for everyone, especially if you are sensitive. Beyond here it is fun, also exciting: not knowing what will happen in a few seconds constantly keeps tension, also the fact that it is always unknown how friends or enemies will act. That bit of intrigue and free will ends up marking each strategic game.

If you want to test your emotions you can already download Dead by Daylight for Android: it is available for free on the Google Play Store. It does not offer ads, but purchases with which to improve the gaming experience.