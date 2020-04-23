         We tested Crash Bandicoot for Android, the Naughty Dog classic reaches Google Play on a limited basis

Share it:

One of the best-known PlayStation franchises just landed on Google Play after months in anticipation: Crash Bandicoot Mobile begins its journey on mobile platforms with a limited release. And we have been able to prove it: it is fun, with the graphics of yesteryear and with 'endless running' mechanics.

The platformer genre broke the mold on the original PlayStation with a 3D video game saga and vertical scroll: Crash Bandicoot. The Naughty Dog classic had several continuations on Sony consoles, it was also reissued very recently for the PS4. And it does not stop there, which has already begun its journey on smartphones: Crash Bandicoot Mobile already appears in Google Play Store. It cannot be downloaded in most territories, but the usual APK file is available.

A Crash Bandicoot very similar to the original

Having King behind this Crash Bandicoot for mobile raises certain doubts, not in vain the company has forced its Candy Crush franchise to exhaustion. And as soon as this new game is started, one is transferred to the times of PlayStation: the 3D environment is similar, Crash maintains the animations, the soundtrack has not changed And overall, the gaming experience is kept at an excellent level.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile closely resembles titles like Subway Surfer, while maintaining levels inspired by the original games. You have to get the apples, the mask, we must jump, break the boxes and kill final bosses. For this, strokes and touches on the screen are used, always without the option of reversing: Crash advances forwards and automatically.

Characters and classic music, new plot, many levels to discover and objects to collect: King has achieved a game that, without straying too far from the original, does adapt to what we are used to on mobile. And we found it a good title, at least in this first meeting; by more than buy pressure and wait for certain actions to be completed. We'll see if Crash Bandicoot Mobile maintains the charm when King releases it globally.

It is not yet available to everyone, even though Crash Bandicoot Mobile already appears in the Google Play Store. Of course, you can try it if you install the file from Apk Pure or from UpToDown (you need an installer of APK packages). Currently the game is only in English, it sure ends up landing translated.