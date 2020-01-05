We talked to the creators of the series-adapted comic for Netflix

Share it:

What do you know about superheroes? In the worst case, vague ideas such as secret identity, porzos and color. It is possible, unconsciously, that you also associate influences and contexts that are not mandatory of the genre, such as that adventures develop in the United States. Well, "The neighbor," both in comics and in series, comes to say that we, the Spaniards, fit the genre.

We cannot deny that superheroes are in a sweet moment. Since the late thirties they have always been there, but the millennium change has suited them so well that they are a constant presence, on our billboards and, why not say it, even here in Xataka.

In this favorable context, added to the push that has come to our audiovisual industry the arrival of giants like Netflix or Amazon, it was a matter of time for someone to look at ‘The neighbor’, the saga created by Santiago Garcia Y Pepo Pérez. So we take advantage of the imminent premiere of the series on Netflix so that Santiago and Pepo tell us a bit about their work, the adaptation and the future of ‘The neighbor’ in cartoons.

A titanic origin

In 2004, when Astiberri publishes the first volume of 'The Neighbor', the work of Santiago García and Pepo Pérez aims to bring the genre of superheroes home, but omitting the common (the big fights) and influencing daily life, like a Spider-Man comic with only Peter Parker. And look, Spanish superheroes had been before (here I tell you the story a bit), but their perspective is unique. Although there is a superhero, Titan, the protagonist is taken by his neighbor, José Ramón, an opposition student who finds himself in the pajamas, wounded and sleepy, lying on the couch.

‘The neighbor’ is, as Santiago García says, “a very personal work, in which we have put everything we have inside" And what they have inside is not small: both have been raised reading superheroes and Santiago even works translating them for decades. If you are a veteran reader, of those who grew up with Forum, it is possible that your pseudonym, Trajano Bermúdez, sound to you.

The influences are in full bloom, like the collection being called ‘The Neighbor’ as a nod to Spider-Man or the costume of the main character, Titan, which Pepo recognizes “It is a suit design, in part, a bit of the Marvel of the sixties, which updated the costumes of superheroes of the forties: the "long" briefs over the pants, the boots of

pirate ’with the turn, etc., a bit like the uniforms of the first Patrol-X. And then, Titan's cape is associated with flying superheroes, like the first of all, Superman."

The important thing, however, was to create a collection with its own entity. Santiago brings his knowledge of the genre to avoid common places and exploit those little unnoticed, latent stories in American production. Pepo, a design respectful of the legacy and at the same time unequivocal.

On the design of Titan's suit, the artist comments: “We gave more turns to the color scheme, so that it did not refer to any known superhero. I did many tests until I came to the colors of Titan, red and maroon, with the greenish blue layer. And the yellow circles, a chromatic combination that they have respected in the Netflix adaptation."

In the center, the superhero of 'The Neighbor'. On both sides, drawings by Jack Kirby for The Eternal (in Marvel) and Mr. Milagro (DC).

Surprises in history and in drawing

One of the things that any reader of ‘The neighbor’ can assure you is that it is unpredictable. The history of each volume leads to unexpected terrain, and the same goes for Pepo Pérez's drawing. Against the colorful costumbrismo of the first volume, there is an abundance of black (very consistent with the story) in the second, and hence the white, black and red (but only for the superhero Titan's costume) of the third. Not counting the formal pirouettes of short stories.

These decisions are not unilateral. For Pepo, "It is up to both of us, we speak it all before starting each volume. Then, when Santiago García has written the script, he sees my pages to comment if he sees that something is not working; I do the same if I see that, for example, some dialogue is too explanatory and is not necessary. It is a constant collaboration, a joint work."

Script example of Santiago García and page drawn by Pepo Pérez for 'El Vecino'.

As for graphics, Pepo explains that he adapts to the tone of each story and chooses the drawing tools according to the tone he wants to achieve. "The first, which is basically a sitcom, I inked almost everything with a brush, which gives you a more lush stroke, and I used very striking and shocking, vivid, expressive colors. The second volume, whose story has a more dramatic and bleak tone, I mostly inked it with pen, with a nervous stroke like a scribble, and many masses of black to brush and charcoal. The third volume called for a more "neutral" drawing, so I used a regular pen line and a more synthetic drawing, with no shadows."

The superpower of the years is to fly

Accustomed to the ability of the North American market to generate superhero stories at a monthly rate and with a lot of variety, it is surprising that 'El neighbor', of the five albums originally proposed by Santiago and Pepo, only three more one of them have been published short stories. But there, the authors have the luxury of being able to dedicate themselves exclusively to one or several collections.

The first installment of 'The Neighbor' is published in 2004, the second one comes to light in 2007 and the third in 2009. Since then, the fan can take off the monkey with short stories that appeared in the magazine 'The Mangrove' (some of which, by the way, help to better understand the third volume), which fortunately have been compiled and expanded in a volume, 'The Neighbor: Stories' published this same 2019.

Excerpt from 'The Neighbor: Stories'.

For Santiago García, "Between Neighbor 3 and Neighbor 4 I think we have already exceeded all convenient limits. But that's the way things are and they have no choice, the important thing is to move on.“For his part, Pepo Pérez argues that he has had a decade of work as a very intense university professor. "It would be long to tell and it is not the place, but I can assure you that it was exhausting. The fact is that, although it has slowed the pace, I have not stopped drawing 'The neighbor 4' in these years, and is very advanced. Santiago wrote the script in 2011, and since 2012 I have not stopped drawing it."

Not everything is going to be negative that, after all, Time helps temper what is being written. Santiago is very optimistic about it: “Sometimes it is good to let ideas mature. Today it is usually sin of precipitation, there is a hurry to bring the concepts to the public, almost anxiety. And I tend to be rather slow. I think that if an idea accompanies you for years and you still have an interest in moving it forward, if it is still relevant to you, that maybe you have already changed as a person with the passing of the years since it occurred to you for the first time, then it is possible that it is an idea worthwhile to devote the necessary effort to carry it forward."

Here only the meshes are hung to let them dry.

The conclusion that Santiago has in this regard is to reconcile with the delay: “This delay will allow the series to follow our own personal evolution beyond the snapshot of a moment in our lives that was the first book."

The comic reader, fortunately, will not accuse the passage of time if you read the volumes of ‘The neighbor’ of corrido: The first sentence of each new adventure is the same one that ended the previous one, creating a beautiful crimp. It will be fluid, and very pleasant, reading the full story planned by Santiago and Pepo.

The adaptation depends on the weather and the prognosis is favorable: rains superheroes

The passing of the years has also served so that the perception of superheroes has changed. That the blockbusters of successes like 'Blade' (1998), 'X-men' (2000) or 'Spider-Man' (2002) do not let you see that the phenomenon pajamas was something more marginal at the beginning of millennium, in which You could clap your ears if three superhero movies were released the same year.

And this phenomenon, which, far from being exhausted, is transforming, has translated into that, in 2019, nine superhero movies have been released without counting some direct to video like the animated productions of DC. Well, those who deny this movie will seem more, but it is not a negligible figure either.

Then there are the television series, with a DC universe in constant expansion and one of Marvel about to candy, apart from existing series such as 'Runaways' or the 'Agents of SHIELD'. If there was a year in which to release a series of ‘The Neighbor’, it was 2019 and Pepo is clear about it “Fifteen years ago, obviously, it was inconceivable an adaptation of 'The Neighbor' like the one that now premieres on Netflix."

Let it be released now, however, It does not mean that the project had no interest in the Spanish audiovisual in the past. Santiago reveals that, from the first moment, there was interest because they gave up the rights for an adaptation. In 2004, "the wave of superheroes was already being present with great force in mass culture. But almost all the projects presented to us were always with a movie premiere in theaters as a goal."

How many projects are we talking about? Pepo gives a figure: “from 'El neighbor', attempts were made to develop 6 or 7 audiovisual adaptation projects, especially during the past decade."

Don't look at me, I do comics

Asked if they have had any type of participation in the series, Santiago replies that they have not participated in anything, something Pepo adds to: “neither in the script nor in the artistic design.”However, there are nuances that‘ The neighbor ’fans will receive with relief.

Pepo explains that “Carlos de Pando Y Sara Antuña, showrunners of the series, and Nacho Vigalondo, who directs the first episodes, have commented things with us, always in a very friendly and generous way, but they have had total creative freedom."

For Pepo, the reason for not participating has to do with the fact that the days only have 24 hours and he is very clear about what he wants to do. "We already have our jobs and we also do comics, not movies or television. Getting in there, which we don't want, would mean leaving the comics aside. There would be no time for everything."

As a curiosity, Pepo approves one of the most significant changes of this adaptation: the mask of Titan, cloth in comic and a helmet in the television series. "Is right

of being as audiovisual translation. In comic drawing, the half mask of Javier / Titan works without the reader questioning it, many comics superheroes wear it. But in real image, with a flesh and blood actor, leaving the hero's jaw visible would "sing" a lot; I mean it would not be credible that he hid his secret identity from other characters who know Javier (Quim Gutierrez in the Netflix series), as Lola (Clara Lago). With half a mask instead of a full helmet it would be EVIDENT that it's about Javier's jaw and mouth."

Of these frames, these bullets

The last question for both has to do with that influence that audiovisual adaptations usually have on the comics of those who start. Sometimes, the excuse is somewhat brought by the hair, but it is acceptable: Spider-Man, after the success of the trilogy of Sam Raimi, happened to have organic launchers.

Other times, the changes are not swallowed, such as replacing the Caucasian and veteran Nick Furia of World War II with his son, Nick Furia Jr., an African-American … with the aim of having a Nick Furia who It looks like the one seen in the movies. The peculiar thing is that Nick Fury of Samuel L. Jackson, I was inspired by a comic version of Nick Furia inhabiting an alternative universe! Now that the year is over, try to explain this with a mouth full of grapes in the New Year.

Nick Furia Jr. and agent Coulson, created for the cinema and now also a comic character.

The case is that Pepo recognizes that they have not yet raised it, because “We have always been free and in the comic Santiago and I follow our own narrative logic. Yes we have made some metalinguistic joke in the new material of 'The neighbor. Stories', for example, refer to the premiere of the Netflix series."

Santiago, in any case, does not close any door. "I haven't seen her yet, so I can't tell you. Who knows, sometimes someone from outside gives you an idea that seems so natural and fits you so much with yours that giving up almost seems like suppressing something to your own work, so you have no choice but to adopt it. Maybe this happens with the series."

The adaptation of ‘The neighbor’: milestone or starting point

On December 31, 2019, it marks the beginning of the audiovisual discovery of ‘The Neighbor’. Netflix, being Netflix, is likely to commission a second season and I hope it will be that way for two reasons.

The first and most obvious reason, because The starting material contains so many good stories that I can't wait to see some of its points on the screen. Any comic book reader can tell you that there is something special about seeing specific cartoons moved to the big screen, if only in spirit.

The second reason is that ‘The neighbor’ deserves all the extra popularity he can earn thanks to the series. Santiago García and Pepo Pérez took a fundamentally American genre, printed a sign of Spanish identity and, at the same time, dodged the obvious topicazo or the repetition of what has already been seen in other national contributions such as Superlopez or ‘Iberia Inc.’

The result is a dazzling story with some characters you always want to know more about. Whether you like superheroes or not, ‘The neighbor’ is a story worth telling, reading, rereading … and adapting.