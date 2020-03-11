We talked to Mina El Hammani from season 3 of ‘Elite’

Share it:

El Hammani Mine tells us about the Season 3 of ‘Elite‘ and her professional career: what does Nadia hold for this end of the party?

As a child she was invited to do a casting to participate in the series ‘Ana and the 7’, but she could not appear. Nevertheless, El Hammani Mine I knew he was born to interpret. When you have no family tradition in the complex world of artisteo, convincing your parents that this is the path you want to follow is not a simple task. It was hard for him to take his first steps, but he started in a powerful fiction, 'Prince', and consolidated thanks to 'Elite'. In both she plays Muslim girls, but she is not afraid of being pigeonholed, although she denounces the lack of diversity in our productions. After graduating from Las Encinas, he will now teach at ‘The boarding school: The summits’, the new version of the classic that Amazon prepares. Your character? A mystery that does not intend to reveal. She shares that discretion with Nadia, the young woman she gives life to in Netflix fiction and in whose season 3 He will reconsider his life. Do you want to know more? We took it out while we danced with her …

You look spectacular! Does this ‘look’ look like the one you took to your dance?

No, I have never lived that. It is very American. I would have put on a pantsuit.

In the series you did and, in fact, it is the closing to a very intense third season, what memories do you keep?

It was a very long recording. We shot for four months, giving life to very intense characters, which are not easy to interpret, and that generates a brutal energy expenditure. There was an overload, but it was enriching because we all pulled forward in order to get the project out. It was emotionally exhausting.

After the blackout of lights, how did you stay after that effort?

Weak. When we finished, I stayed with the girls and we kept talking about hablando Elite ’all the time, but there came a time when I needed to let go a little because I dreamed about it and didn't have a real rest.

Have you had to work emotionally to get rid of the character?

I have not had that farewell. If Nadia leaves one day, it will be hard for me to say goodbye. Now I don't feel he is gone.

Have you taken anything from her?

Yes, the uniform jacket and my “props” teammates gave me their agenda.



In ‘The Prince’ and ‘Elite’ you play two girls of Arab origin, afraid of being pigeonholed or proud?

Good. I consider myself an actress, regardless of the origin I have, although I was born in Spain, my parents are from Morocco. I think that all the papers that come to me I will face from that base of preparation without being aware of what people think is a girl of Moroccan origin. I was afraid a couple of years ago, before ‘Elite’, because all the roles I've played are Muslim girls. A fear is generated, you analyze your future and you say: "Is my career really going to follow this path or will I be able to cross and make a character that has nothing to do with it?" The only thing that distinguishes us from other countries like the USA. o United Kingdom is diversity. There is talent here and the productions are incredible, but what you see on the screen is not diverse. I have friends who are Venezuelans and Cubans who also happens to them and who are housewives or prostitutes. They do not offer roles in which, for example, they are doctors. I miss it and with the woman more.

Have you noticed discrimination for being a woman?

I have not noticed it because I have been in very different projects. In ‘Elite’ we have made pineapple and, in addition, Ramón Salazar and Dani de la Orden have worked with us since the first season without seeing any role or gender. I do not say that it does not exist in the industry, because I speak with colleagues of different ages and formerly it happened. Julieta Serrano, for example, told me that this has changed a lot, that before you had to be cautious when expressing your opinion in the production, there was a fear that, sometimes, is still there, but in all the actors. Regarding women, I need to see more real female characters on screen. We need them all.

Nadia breaks the rules of her home. Has it inspired many girls?

Yes, I have received very beautiful messages, but not only from Muslim girls. It is beautiful to receive messages from people from Mexico who have come to live in Spain and felt with that double culture. I am very grateful, although there have also been criticisms.

How will we see Nadia this season?

He will have a dilemma with the character of Lëiti Sene. He will return to his parents' home and think if he is doing well. Nadia's emotional arc begins with Marina's murder. If not, he would have continued with his life and perhaps he would not have planted that kiss on Guzman.

Did they support you at home when you said you wanted to be an actress?

It was a sensitive issue. I knew I wanted to be an actress at age seven. At twelve I asked my mother to sign me up for theater. In my family there has been no one to devote to this and they thought that it would not reach any port and look … I was very clear what I wanted to be and that was a virtue, knowing that this is what I wanted, regardless of whether My friends and family did not see it clearly.

You always carry a Hand of Fatima nearby. Do you believe in luck?

No, I believe that work and perseverance is luck. Now, you have to be at the right time for things to happen.

Luckily the companions that have touched you.

It's very nice when you listen to interviews with actors and they say they have built a family during a project. When it happens to you, you understand that these things happen in this industry. They have been the greatest of my luck because they are people who will be for me and vice versa. I think there is a very powerful alliance between us and I love them madly.