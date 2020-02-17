We talked to Lucy Hale about her new series, ‘Katy Keene’

Share it:
Facebook Twitter Pinterest We have seen the series 'Katy Keene' on HBO and we can tell you that it will make you forget 'Gossip Girl' 'Katy Keene', 'spin-off' of 'Riverdale', already has a release date on HBO.
His mother told him not to. But by then,
Lucy Hale He was only 15 years old and the world was plunged into a maelstrom of Britney-mania, self-tanned bellies and thongs peeking out of ridiculously low pants. Let's confess, how many of us got the idea of getting a ‘piercing’ in the navel?
Not only did Lucy get the idea through her head, but she put it into practice. "I was wearing one of those horrible, long, hanging …" (while gesturing, I imagine those ‘piercings’ so tacky that were sold in shopping centers in 2004). He then lifts his white shirt to show me the hole over his belly button that never closed. "It took a lot to convince my mother," he recalls. "And a month later I didn't dare tell him that I hated him."
One may come to think that the moral of this story would end with a "… and I never got bored again." However, we are at the back of Maria Tash's salon, a pretty good piercing store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. Because Lucy, who just turned 30, has come to make her pending number 10. Or maybe 11. "Yes, I am motivated."
He climbs onto the stretcher while swinging his white Converse as a girl would do in a chair too big for her, while one of the salon's banders uses a marker to point out the exact place of her 'fossa triangularis' (exact name of the 'piercing' ') where the earring will go.
In a few seconds, several diamonds shine in Lucy's right ear. The pain, the swear words, have disappeared. And is delighted. And this is the moment when I realize that everything I thought I knew about her was false.
The actress, apparently one of the few good girls who are above the decline of Hollywood, actually has a lot of personality. Of those that could be ‘partner in crime’. Actually, I had started my day as a responsible person preparing my interview with a famous woman, what I did not imagine is that I would go home with two new ‘piercings’. Or as Lucy likes to call him: "giving me a whim."
For the sake of our mothers, it was a good idea to have been in a ‘piercings’ studio, and not a tattoo studio. Because to know what wonderful decisions we would have made there. Lucy is going to sessions to carry out the painful process of removing six tattoos, including an elephant ("I did it abroad and it is not well done"), a light bulb ("I'm tired") and a verse from the Bible in the ribs ("I am no longer a believer", in addition to the fact that "the thick font" of the tattoo does not match the fine and delicate style of the rest of his tattoos). The ink he has decided to leave on his body is: his grandmother's writing on his arm, an eye that sees everything and a phrase from the Instagram artist Atticus that says 'Love her but leave her wild' (love her but leave her free) . Lucy Hale, from the good girl in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series to the chica Katy Keene ’bad girl
Yes, I also had to stop a minute to process all this unknown part of
Lucy Hale. She also understands. He is completely aware of his sweet image and free of scandals. She is aware that she transmits that innocence of the teenagers who buy in Forever 21, and they will see it that way until she turns 40.
That is, yes, you are right, it seems that you have never broken a plate. If not because the true
Lucy Hale An elephant baby is being laser removed while the body is spontaneously bored. At first he blamed New York for turning this little angel into a rebel girl. The city has quite a history in terms of corrupting innocent souls and Lucy has just moved, as a break from her life in Los Angeles, where she had been living since the time she was carrying the navel piercing.
What brings her to the city? Well, it's rolling 'Katy Keene' (HBO), the last and bright 'spin-off' of the 'Archie' comics. The story is about Katy, an aspiring twenty-year-old fashion designer full of illusion who pursues a dream. An intelligent girl in love with love. Like Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex in New York’. Or what I would have described as a Lucy Hale-style girl, before meeting the real Lucy Hale.
Lucy has played good girls so long before 'Katy Keene' that the executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, used images of her face for the series 'moodboard' even before the series was approved, let alone The casting chosen. "She was our prototype," he says. "Katy is between the‘ it girl ’and the‘ girl next door ’you identify with." Everything that, honestly, our audience loves (that is, you and me).
So '
Katy Keene ’ – although, as in ‘Little Liars’, it is full of sexy moments – she will continue to perpetuate her innocent image. (Yes, okay, Lucy's character, Aria, killed a person and buried the body. Yes, her boyfriend was her high school English teacher. But even after seven seasons, Aria was always "the good girl" The morally superior murderer with a heart of gold).
Lucy was aware that it would be
eternally related to Aria, so I was excited to move forward on a creative level. He can't help smiling while telling me: "I'm finally at a point where I don't have to audition to play teenagers. It's great." In recent years, Lucy had roles in good shows like ‘Life Sentence’ and ‘Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television’, although both were discreetly canceled after a couple of seasons. In addition, this year he will release a horror movie called 'Fantasy Island', and will play two main characters in the feature films based on the books 'Hating Game' and 'Pornology' (the last wisely renamed 'A nice girl like you' for the film version). So basically, he has been working a lot to grow both on the big screen and in real life.
"When I start thinking, I say, 'wow, it was quite hard,'" he tells us, pointing out the fact that he spent most of his twenties making a series that bore the word 'pretty' (in English, ' Pretty Little Liars') in the title. He kept getting older, but his character never grew old. Not one day. And as if by magic, he stayed in high school for 5 years in a row. "I felt like I had to keep some kind of image," he tells me. "I've always been short, narrow, but over the course of eight years, my body has changed.
S I found weight, and seeing people's reaction to this change affected me mentally".
As the series gained popularity, all that lack of self-esteem became more difficult to hide. "I started having those acne breakouts related to stress and hormones," he recalls. And in the days when these beans came out "they had a special light for me." In the end, Lucy ended up missing the 20, the decade in which it begins as a piece of clay, gets wet in all the vats that throw you over at parties, and ends as a work of art ready to face the 30 .
"When I start thinking, I remember all those minutes and hours that I spent angry at my image or things that were beyond my control," says Lucy. "Sometimes I would like to recover that lost time, although it is thanks to him that I am now where I am."
And where in life is Lucy Hale now?
To begin with, she is completely relieved now that she is finally 30 years old. "It's great that you don't care about certain things in the least," he says. And since she didn't have the opportunity to let life define her, she decided to give herself the way she liked best. In one day. Inside haircut.
"It has been the most liberating experience of my life," he tells me about the abrupt decision to stick a 20 cm snip to his dark brown hair. And yet, people keep approaching her to tell her that they liked it the way she had it before. And by "people" refers to men.
"I could not count the number of times uncles have approached me to tell me 'you should let my hair grow back. I like it long.' And I tell them: 'I have not cut my hair for you.' for me. And I feel great with him like that. "
He leans on the back, more lively than he has been all day and continues: "Uncles don't like flashy lips either. I love colorful lipsticks. I don't care, I sweat it! I don't dress for impress any man. I dress based on what I consider to be 'cool'. " Her favorite style is "a sexy look but in an unconventional way. I like it to be a bit masculine. I have never been the type of girl who prefers 'tighter, shorter, more accentuated' clothes. I like to dress like a twin Olsen. "
Lucy grew up in Nashville, and at no time during her childhood did she dream or want this lifestyle. She always thought that by now she would be married and with children. "You know, we all think we know exactly what our life is going to be like until we become adults and we realize that nothing happens as you expect it. And that the more plans you make, the less they are fulfilled," he says.
"When I was younger I always wanted to be dating someone because I was panicking to be single or to be alone," Lucy explains. "Now I am at a time in my life when I know someone, they better give me something much better, because I love being single." (Plans to start a family? Pause. When I asked Maria Tash's bander what the pain of zero would be like to put on an IUD, Lucy added that she loves her Kyleena IUD because "I don't want to have children in a while") .
Like most of the world, the actress also went through a phase in which she was caught by the bad boys, convinced that she could change them. But also like everyone else, he realized that good guys are better.
"I used to be attracted to people who had gone through very complicated, almost traumatic experiences," he says. "Now I see men as: (you can be a good person but not boring, nice but not a bit of a damn '. (Teenagers who read this will say" yes good ", while proclaiming throughout Instagram that they prefer Billy instead of Steve in 'Stranger Things', and Nate instead of McKay in 'Euphoria'. But nothing happens, in other times I would have preferred them too. Lucy sure too).
So it gave applications a chance to flirt. Specifically, to an 'app' so VIP that it cannot be named. Not to find her future husband, but to meet a nice guy, not too bored, to meet. Ok, and maybe some famous bad boy, to hang out. "John Mayer came out once," he says. "And I said yes, but I don't think he would like me."
I feel the obligation to ask him if he is not even worried about his reputation. "I am so attracted to musical talent that I don't care," he tells me, in a relaxed tone, oblivious to all the pain in my heart that often leads to dating the ‘bad boy’. After all, Lucy is a tough guy who smiles while his cartilage is destroyed for the tenth time. Not to mention that removing a tattoo is not a walk by the sea, precisely.
At this point, I am in ‘shock’ to discover the boss in front of me in disguise as Lucy Hale. And now I have clearer than ever that I want to be your ‘partner in crime’, especially when he says the following: "I have been wanting the Cartier bracelet 'Love' for a while. He looks at the dolls and adds: "But I thought 'I have to wait for someone to give it to me'. My friends looked at me badly and said 'no, you buy it yourself'." I start daydreaming imagining on our way to the store to do exactly that. "You have to reward yourself from time to time," he says. "If not, what the hell are we waiting for?"
I nod and say goodbye on a street in SoHo. I turn, look at her again, and I laugh because everyone sees her as pure sugar. I've seen it as pepper, and it tastes much better.
Performed by Cassie Anderson. Video by Liza Gipsova . Hair: Laura Polko in The Wall Group for Texture Sexy Hair. Mauillaje: Jenna Kristina in The Wall Group for Chanel. Manicure: Julie Kandalec using Chanel Le Vernis. Props by Kaitlyn Du Ross Walker for Honey Artists. Lucy wears: Red skirt look : top, skirt and boots Gucci; Jennifer Fisher's earrings; Sylvia Toledano's ring. Look bright black dress: Isabel Marant top, skirt and belt; Salvatore Ferragamo heels; Dannijo's earrings; Mary MacGill ring. Look black t-shirt : body of ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo; RtA Brand pants; mules of Giuseppe Zanotti; Sachin & Babi earrings; Jennifer Fisher rings. Red set look: Salvatore Ferragamo top, shorts and heels. Jeans look Alessandra Rich cardigan; Carine Gilson's bra; Levi’s jeans; Rebecca de Ravenel's earrings; Judith Leiber Couture bag. :
. (tagsToTranslate) Katy Keene (t) Lucy Hale (t) Little Liars (t) Pretty Little Liars (t) interview
Share it:
Facebook Twitter Pinterest