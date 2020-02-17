We talked to Lucy Hale about her new series, ‘Katy Keene’

"When I start thinking, I remember all those minutes and hours that I spent angry at my image or things that were beyond my control," says Lucy. "Sometimes I would like to recover that lost time, although it is thanks to him that I am now where I am."

And where in life is Lucy Hale now?

To begin with, she is completely relieved now that she is finally 30 years old. "It's great that you don't care about certain things in the least," he says. And since she didn't have the opportunity to let life define her, she decided to give herself the way she liked best. In one day. Inside haircut.

"It has been the most liberating experience of my life," he tells me about the abrupt decision to stick a 20 cm snip to his dark brown hair. And yet, people keep approaching her to tell her that they liked it the way she had it before. And by "people" refers to men.

"I could not count the number of times uncles have approached me to tell me 'you should let my hair grow back. I like it long.' And I tell them: 'I have not cut my hair for you.' for me. And I feel great with him like that. "

He leans on the back, more lively than he has been all day and continues: "Uncles don't like flashy lips either. I love colorful lipsticks. I don't care, I sweat it! I don't dress for impress any man. I dress based on what I consider to be 'cool'. " Her favorite style is "a sexy look but in an unconventional way. I like it to be a bit masculine. I have never been the type of girl who prefers 'tighter, shorter, more accentuated' clothes. I like to dress like a twin Olsen. "

Lucy grew up in Nashville, and at no time during her childhood did she dream or want this lifestyle. She always thought that by now she would be married and with children. "You know, we all think we know exactly what our life is going to be like until we become adults and we realize that nothing happens as you expect it. And that the more plans you make, the less they are fulfilled," he says.