We talked to Claudia Salas about season 3 of ’Elite’

Claudia Salas he tells us how Rebecca will be in Season 3 of ‘Elite’.

It is absolute simplicity. Claudia Salas is at the opposite end of her character Rebeca in ‘Elite’. Reserved and somewhat shy is presented without making much noise at our party. If they don't tell you that it gives life to the rebel of the Netflix series, You wouldn't even notice However, when the music plays it transforms and starts like the girl who cuts the corduroy in Las Encinas. It is time to prepare for the great dance and release the mane to anticipate everything that will be in this season 3 in which your character will be more vulnerable and will give some surprise as far as feelings are concerned.

It is your first dance like that of the rest of the companions ….

Yes. In my school it was not taken, I think it is something international. We had the party on our own. When we turned 18 we rented premises and spent the afternoon or went to a disco, but nothing organized by the institute.

Would it have been cool to be the queen?

Never, I prefer to always go unnoticed.

How were you in your student days?

Very good and applied, since childhood I have always been very responsible. I arrived home and before having my homework I had my homework and once I had everything perfect I could play. I didn't like anything to go to school because I was so bored, but I got good grades.

Rebecca is a fighter, but she also has a vulnerable part. You look like her?

I think she takes it more to the extreme. If I have a fighting facet, she triples me, but I do consider myself a person who fights for what she wants, I set goals and until I get them I don't stop. I am very stubborn.

In the second season, Rebecca's party celebrated on Halloween went down in history. In the third will mount another similar?

A lot….

Any anecdote?

Precisely from that party I have one. There I lived one of the worst moments for me filming because I have a very bad time when I am the center of attention. I know it's a paradox because in the end I dedicate myself to this … Imagine, I was on set, at that time I had a katana and I had to do a choreography without music, with everyone watching and being careful not to slice my head dancers I just thought: "Earth swallow me."

Does it bother you that they say Rebeca is choni?

I love it because it is and you have to be proud of what you are. I don't think it's derogatory.

Did you get inspired by someone?

In no one in particular, but I have grown up with many Rebecans around me and if I caught some attitudes. When the character arrived I went down the street looking for ways to walk, to turn my neck, to move from girls and boys. Rebecca also has many phrases from my father. It is a tribute to him.

How have fans reacted to your role?

Very good. There was a boy who came to the exit of the shoot one day and approached to thank me because Rebeca had given him strength to return to school. They were doing 'Bullying' and he was having a terrible time. I found it cool.

Have you needed help digesting fame?

If I tell you the truth, you're going to call me crazy because my life has not changed anything. I think I am not so susceptible to identify in my day to day because in the series I am very produced. The work they have done in makeup and hairdressing with Rebeca is brutal and has helped me a lot when creating the character. It has nothing to do with me and on the street I go quiet. I was very afraid of that. I still do the same with my friends and family and little else.



How was your relationship with the networks?

I'm quite 'old man' because I don't use networks at all. I am a mess and I take care of them. I feel terrible because people give you all their love and support and I feel that I do not return it as I would like because I am not an active person who answers messages. Since I don't look at them much, I don't know if they have threatened me with death or asked me to marry.

But if you are up to the day of the uproar that formed when you hung a picture of you kissing another girl. Are you surprised that such a gesture continues to generate so many comments?

I was kissing with my sister Carol (laughs). I was very funny because I began to pass media news talking about the subject. She is my sister, the love of my life, I will not have an equal love. It seems crazy to me that in this century that attracts attention. In addition, in my family we are very affectionate and always greet each other with spikes.

Curiously Rebekah has doubts with her orientation this delivery …

Facing this as an actress gives me respect. When such a challenge comes, it imposes.

Will we see you in the fourth season?

Everything is possible, hopefully …

What do they say in your neighborhood, Vallecas, after knowing they have a Netflix star as a neighbor?

I don't know, I guess they are happy. Entrevías is a working-class neighborhood, very humble and hardworking and I am very proud to be from there.

Are any of your compis your favorite?

All. We are a pineapple and there is no Achilles heel here. We are at the same level.

Projects after this graduation?

I am very superstitious and if I tell the story it is good, but there are things. I wish it was something in theater.