We talked about the feminist scene of ‘Sex Education’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you have not seen the Season 2 of Sex Education ’ and you keep reading this article, the ‘spoiler’ may splash all over your face. Surely you are already thinking badly …

Waiting for the arrival of Season 3 of Sex Education ’, we have no doubt about the second He made us climax as fast as the first. The plots that were open were developed organically in the different scenes, always related to very common topics that need visibility. The language and images used to talk about sex They remain clear and concise, as is the way in which certain (unfortunately still) taboos such as sexual diseases are treated. Although today we want to talk about one of the issues that develops throughout the delivery: the sexual abuse that Aimee receives on the bus.

The character played by Aimee Lou Wood She is on the bus on the way to the Moordale Institute when a man masturbates on top of her. This unpleasant and unfair situation ends up causing a trauma to the student, who begins to see the sexual abuser everywhere, to have problems with her partner, to behave in an unusual way … However, when she finds herself in fear, circumstance which often occurs in these cases, says nothing after filing the complaint. Not even her best friend Maeve. Although everything comes to light during a punishment that the teacher imposes on the girls. They all have something in common: have they ever seen a penis when they didn't want to. This essential union between women gives way to best scene in the entire series: the bus.

We discussed the feminist scene of the ‘Sex Education’ bus with Aimee, Maeve, Ola …

Spiky hairs, right? Well, it is very important to highlight the importance of this scene. Regardless of the political ideology, the established patriarchal society in which we live (and almost survived) places women one place below men, taking some of these – we will not generalize – the right to decide on female bodies. These horrible behaviors can happen anywhere: discos, public transport, on the street … Should we endure it and not give it importance? Nothing further. As Maeve does with her friend Aimee, you have to go to the police station to report these sexual abuse. Because yes, that a person, without differentiating sex, performs a touching or sexual act without your consent as in Netflix fiction, is sexual abuse.

The best thing about this scene on the bus is that, seeing how the girls accompany Aimee, we can acquire a whole lesson about feminism and sorority. In a society where machismo reigns because of its great presence, it is very important that we support each other, regardless of the different way in which each one faces such situations. Maeve and Ola have had their friction, just like the others do not have a close relationship with Aimee. But they all come together to support her and help her out of this trauma in which she has no fault.

As it happened in season 1, thank you ‘Sex Education’ for this important lesson!