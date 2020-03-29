We sneaked into Mario Casas ‘Home’ to find out how the quarantine is going

Share it:

For some they are days of reflection, others have seen how their creativity has exploded, there are those who take the opportunity to share their art or the one who kills time seeing those titles that he had pending for years … Any option is valid to spend the best possible these days of confinement. Y Mario Casas it has not been less. The protagonist of 'Home', now available on Netflix, has opened the doors of his house to tell us what the quarantine is doing.

“I am with part of the family and I go out to this area of ​​the patio a little so that it gives me air from time to time. And I think I do a bit of what everyone does: watch movies, write, play the sport I can, cook, discover recipes… ”, he tells us through this video. But the actor also confesses that he is discovering many things during his confinement. "I spend a lot of time reflecting on what we want and where we are going, I try to draw a conclusion from all this." Mario is also leaning a lot on the people around him. "I think we are all talking to friends a little more from you to you, about life and about the things that are happening."

When everything returns to normal, we hope that very soon, we will be able to enjoy the works that are pending release. Among them, the movie ‘The Practitioner’, under the command of Carles Torras; ‘Thou shalt not kill’, directed by David Victori; and the series ‘El inocente’, which stars alongside Jose Coronado and Aura Garrido under the direction of Oriol Paulo (‘During the storm’).