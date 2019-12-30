We sneak into the filming of ‘Explode explodes’

Share it:

"Why do they call me?" This was the first thing that came to mind Ingrid García-Jonsson when they proposed to star in ‘Explode explodes’, the musical comedy directed by Nacho Álvarez and inspired by Raffaella Carrà's songs.

"You have to be careful what you want, because I always said I wanted to make a musical", the actress continues to tell us during our visit to the filming of the film on a set located on the outskirts of Madrid. Ingrid plays María, a dancer who, after leaving her fiance planted in Rome, travels to Madrid to fulfill her dream of working on television. Shortly after arriving, he gets a job at ‘Rosa's program’ and falls in love with Pablo (Fernando Guallar), a chain worker.

“I play Chimo, the director of the program who used his position to try to sleep with the dancers”, explains Fernando Tejero in the location that reproduces the set of the program presented by Rosa, played by Natalia Millán. “It's not Raffaella, it has nothing to do with his personality. She is an artist of the time ”, advances Millán.

A ‘Mamma Mia!’ At Carrà

Raffaella herself never imagined that her united songs could tell a story. "I am a fan of her for a lifetime and, when shooting my first feature, I always thought of a musical"says the Uruguayan Nacho Álvarez. “Knowing her was a dream come true and, from the beginning, she was enthusiastic about the idea. He said he never imagined a ‘Mamma Mia!’ With his songs. ”

And, who has not danced any of the songs of the Carrà? “I really like it‘ To make love good. ” And ‘Fiesta’ reminds me of the time I started dating ”, Tejero confesses. Ingrid, if you have to choose, stays with “‘ I dance I dance ’and, for my life in general,‘ My heart explodes ’”. Natalia Millán acknowledges that she has discovered new Italian themes. “There is one that I love, it has a very childish dance. It's called ‘Tuca Tuca’ and I had never heard it, maybe because it was censored. ”