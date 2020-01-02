We see faces! Influence boasted luxuries and burned; I lived between dirt and excrement

Sooner or later the truth always comes to light, especially when it comes to the lives of celebrities, such as influencer They pretend to have a life of luxury.

A while ago the story of Lisa Li, of Chinese origin, who in his social networks was praised for his style and beauty, and presumed luxuries that he never really had.

Lisa Li I rented an apartment to Mrs. Chen and after several weeks of being “disappeared”, as well as many months without paying the rent, the woman decided to go directly to the house; What he found was a horror.

It turns out that the influencer China had a department full of filth, dirt and dog droppings, which showed that its glamorous life had nothing to do with the way it lived day by day.

So, the landlady decided to show the internet the true life of Lisa Li, who justified himself by saying that he went on a trip for several weeks, so he could not clean anything.

Amid the scandal and the controversy that this generated in her image, the young woman decided to apologize publicly for the damage she caused to Ms. Chen's apartment.

"I will clean now … I will even clean overnight," he told the media The paper

